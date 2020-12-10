PAN To Begin 2-Shift Vehicle Production Lines In 6 Months

The new management of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN), has said that it will in the next six months, commence two shifts of its vehicle production lines.

Acting managing director of PAN, Ms Taiwo Oluleye, who disclosed this during the graduation of 2019/2020 Batch trainees of Modern Auto Maintenance Techniques at the PAN Learning Centre, said the commencement of the two shifts production will lead to employment of more skilled manpower.

Meanwhile, the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has called for aggressive action by all stakeholders against unemployment.

Addressing the graduation ceremony of the training sponsored by ITF and Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), Oluleye said, technical and vocational skills for Nigerian youths, is the surest way to tackling threats of unemployment and youths restiveness presently confronting Nigeria.

PAN acting MD, however called on other agencies of the federal government and state governments to take up similar vocational trainings for youths, with a view to reducing the nation’s rate of unemployment.

She assured that, PAN Nigeria Limited will soon contribute its own quota to boost the employment of more graduates of the PAN Learning Centre onto its production line, through its planned Graduate-Trainee scheme.

According to her, “In this regard, PAN Learning Centre will continue to give out the best of trainings and skill transfer to enable the trainees begin their own path to self-reliance. In addition to this, very soon, PAN Nigeria Ltd, with onboarding of the new investors and the introduction of the Graduate-Trainee scheme will be able to contribute its own quota to boost the employment of more graduates of PAN Learning Centre onto its production line.

“It is in our plans to commence two shifts of the PAN production line in the next six to eight months. This automatically will lead to more the employment of skilled manpower.”

In his keynote address at the occasion, director general of ITF, Sir Joseph Ari, said the rate of unemployment in Nigeria, which has led to an increased criminality with varying impacts on Nigeria societies, requires immediate and aggressive solution.

Ari who was represented by the Kaduna Area manager of ITF, Alhaji Yahaya Mamu however said that, ITF as part of its skills acquisition promotion mandate, has entered into collaborations with various groups and organisations within and outside Nigeria.

“One of such fruitful collaborations is with the umbrella body of the Organised

Private Sector (OPS) in Nigeria; the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative

Association (NECA). This collaboration gave birth to the Technical Skills Development Project (TSDP), which trainees we are graduating today. Among its many objectives, the Project is aimed at promoting the availability of middle

level manpower with the appropriate Technical and Vocational Skills for the various sectors of the Nigerian economy,” he said