Sunday, November 29, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Business

PAN Urges Fed Govt To Save N10trn Poultry Industry

Must read

Trending

For displaced people in Abuja, a bleak future as govt denies they are IDPs

theabujatimes
Zara Mohammed was 22 when she and her family fled from a Boko Haram attack with little else than the clothes on...
Read more
Trending

The Flagship National Tourism and Transport Summit Holds in Abuja

theabujatimes
Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) and the Nigerian Tourism and Transportation Community, welcome delegates, Exhibitors, Guests and visitors to the...
Read more
Trending

Foundation Trains Abuja IDPs, Donates Relief Materials

theabujatimes
The Mallpai Foundation has trained internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the New Kuchingoro camp in Abuja on how to repair phones, make...
Read more
Trending

Glitz, Glamour as 60 prominent Nigerians get major honours in Abuja

theabujatimes
A total of sixty (60) distinguished Nigerians were on Friday, November 27 honoured for their contributions to national development. The auspicious event...
Read more
theabujatimes

Livestock farmers under the aegis of the Poultry Association of Nigerian (PAN) have appealed to the Federal Government to save the N10 trillion industry from collapse due to rising prices of bird feeds.

The poultry farmers explained that the feed inputs such as soya beans are going out of reach of an average poultry farmer with the price of the commodity now increased from N115,000 that was sold per ton in August to N215,000 in November, 2020, representing an increase of 86.95% within a four-month period.

In a statement, the Chairperson of PAN in Ogun State, Mrs Blessing Alawode said: “As of today, maize is N145,000, soya is N215,000, this represents 86.95% increase in four months and commercial feeds at N4,400, while the market is already resisting a tray of egg for above N1,000.”

She said the prices of eggs and chickens might go out of reach of many Nigerians, selling between N5,000 and N10,000 during Christmas.

The National President, Mr. Ezekiel Ibrahim Mam, told our correspondent in Osogbo that the industry worth’s over N10 trillion might collapse due to high cost of essential inputs and other factors threatening the industry.

“The poultry industry engages over 20 million Nigerians in direct and indirect employment, providing the families with cheap protein sources while sustaining family livelihoods.”

He said the poultry industry feed cost is about 75% of the cost of poultry production, and that this has risen by over 75% between March and November, 2020. “In March, the price of finished feed sold between N2,650 to N3,000 is now selling between N4,600 – N5,300 per 25kg bag.”

He warned that if the ugly situation persists, it would lead to closure of small and medium sized poultry farms thereby threatening about 5m to 10m jobs.

Previous articleReps Demand Details Of NNPC Expenditure, JV Cash Calls, Others
Next articleEPL: Mahrez scores hat-trick as Man City thrash Burnley 5-0
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

Reps Demand Details Of NNPC Expenditure, JV Cash Calls, Others

theabujatimes
The House of Representatives’ Committees on Petroleum Upstream, Downstream and Gas Resources, yesterday asked the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to open...
Read more
Business

Border closure: Manufacturers losing market share daily

theabujatimes
Manufacturers Association of Nigeria says its members are losing market share daily to other African countries due to the closure of the...
Read more
Business

$35bn external reserves sufficient for seven-month imports — Emefiele

theabujatimes
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has said Nigeria’s external reserves, which currently stand at $35bn, are...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

For displaced people in Abuja, a bleak future as govt denies they are IDPs

theabujatimes
Zara Mohammed was 22 when she and her family fled from a Boko Haram attack with little else than the clothes on...
Read more
Trending

The Flagship National Tourism and Transport Summit Holds in Abuja

theabujatimes
Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN) and the Nigerian Tourism and Transportation Community, welcome delegates, Exhibitors, Guests and visitors to the...
Read more
Trending

Foundation Trains Abuja IDPs, Donates Relief Materials

theabujatimes
The Mallpai Foundation has trained internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the New Kuchingoro camp in Abuja on how to repair phones, make...
Read more
Trending

Glitz, Glamour as 60 prominent Nigerians get major honours in Abuja

theabujatimes
A total of sixty (60) distinguished Nigerians were on Friday, November 27 honoured for their contributions to national development. The auspicious event...
Read more
Tech

Deepening Nigeria’s Insurance with Digital Technology

theabujatimes
According to a 2015 insurance survey by PWC, Nigeria is ranked 62nd in the world and has a total premium volume of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Dangote emerges most valuable brand for 2020

Largest container vessel berths at Onne ports

Oil marketers demand increase in fuel price

Collection Losses Pass 70% for DisCos, Financial Stress