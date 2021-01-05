Paul Okoye of defunct P-square tests positive for COVID-19, warns Nigerians

Nigerian Singer, Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare group has tested positive for COVID-19.

Paul revealed this on Tuesday morning on his Instagram page.

The singer warned Nigerians to accept that coronavirus is real and obey all health guidelines.

His post read:”ATTENTION! Fu*kit ! COVID-19 is REAL !!! I know as typical Nigerian or African, it’s very hard to believe. Some will say, “experience is the best teacher. Oh well, the experience and the teacher have visited me, and they’ve been dealing with me for more than 10 days now.

He warned that having coronavirus is the worst sickness ever, advising Nigerians not to be ignorant that the virus exists.

“This is not funny. It is the worst sickness ever! You all better be careful out there. If you like, believe me, if you like don’t believe me. You can as well wait for your own experience by playing ignorance. Goodluck. God help us all.”