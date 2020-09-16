Paxful lists investment opportunities in cryptocurrencies

Global bitcoin marketplace, Paxful has plans to strengthen operations in Nigeria with a presence in Lagos.

Head of African & Middle East for Paxful, Tugba Abadan, said the company’s decision to expand Nigeria’s operation enables it to listen to its users more carefully, and continually address their concerns.

The expansion is part of its strategy to deepen use of financial services and get more Nigerians embrace the cryptocurrencies market.

The expansion will be manned by employees dedicated to the market, which is the company’s leading market in terms of volume and number of users.

Nigeria Regional Manager for Paxful, Nena Nwachukwu, an expert in the Bitcoin industry, will be responsible for managing business operations, strategic partnerships, improving awareness, and creating educational content for the business.

Nwachukwu said: “We have several sponsorships planned. To start, we are the premium sponsor of the BLOCKDeFi-2020 conference, a virtual live conference. Paxful’s co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Artur Schaback, and I spoke at the conference.”

Also, the company will be putting extra efforts into educating the market about the opportunities in crypto through conferences.

Abadan said: “We’re excited to appoint a Regional Manager to take charge of the operations in Nigeria. This does not only allow us to actively look for local fintech partners to work with, but also creates better accessibility for users and execute our plans for the market effectively.”

Paxful began operations in 2015 and is an escrow service, marketplace, and digital wallet in one.

