Wednesday, January 27, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Pay N1 Million Or We Kidnap Your Brother, Kidnappers Tell Abuja Truck Driver

Must read

Trending

Dozens of Armed Men Storm Residents in Abuja

theabujatimes
Over 17 young men storm Chika/Aleyita community in FCT in the early hours of 3:14am and made away with valued properties and...
Read more
Trending

Pay N1 Million Or We Kidnap Your Brother, Kidnappers Tell Abuja Truck Driver

theabujatimes
Ayoung man based in Katsina, Safiyanu Muhammed, has cried out over alleged threats to his life by kidnappers.  He...
Read more
Trending

One killed, six arrested as police, Shi’ites clash in Abuja

theabujatimes
At least, one person was feared dead and many others injured on Tuesday during a clash between the police and members of...
Read more
Trending

Gunmen demand N110m to release kids, others abducted in Abuja

theabujatimes
Gunmen, who raided Rachael’s Home for Orphan and Vulnerable Children, opposite UBE Junior Secondary School in Naharati, Abaji Area Council, Abuja, on...
Read more
theabujatimes

Ayoung man based in Katsina, Safiyanu Muhammed, has cried out over alleged threats to his life by kidnappers. 

He told SaharaReporters that kidnappers called his elder brother, Bello Muhammed, who stays and works as a truck driver in Abuja to pay a ransom of N1 million to avert his (Safiyanu’s) kidnap.

Safiyanu said, “I am really scared. Fulani kidnappers called my brother and told him to bring N5 million or else they will kidnap me. They later reduced the money to N1 million. My brother stays in Abuja and works there as a tipper driver; we don’t have any money. I don’t even feel safe, I don’t know who is monitoring me. Why me?”

In the audio file shared with SaharaReporters, the kidnappers were heard negotiating with the Bello over the amount to be paid as ransom for Safiyanu, their target.

Bello said, “Where will I get N1 million? I make N2, 500, N2, 000 or 3, 000 daily at most. Everything I have altogether is not up to N1 million. Anything you want to do, go ahead and do it. 

“The person you are talking about is my brother and we have another brother that was kidnapped and killed. Currently, the wife of the deceased, the one you are planning to kidnap and myself, all we are looking for is money to feed ourselves, we don’t even have what to eat.

“If there is anyone who told you we are rich, the person is deceiving you, we are not rich, we don’t even have food to eat.”

SaharaReporters learnt that the case had yet to be reported to the police as of the time of filing this report as the kidnappers sternly warned Bello that he and his brother should expect serious consequences if the police get to know about their demand for pre-kidnap ransom. 

Previous articleOne killed, six arrested as police, Shi’ites clash in Abuja
Next articleDozens of Armed Men Storm Residents in Abuja
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Dozens of Armed Men Storm Residents in Abuja

theabujatimes
Over 17 young men storm Chika/Aleyita community in FCT in the early hours of 3:14am and made away with valued properties and...
Read more
Trending

One killed, six arrested as police, Shi’ites clash in Abuja

theabujatimes
At least, one person was feared dead and many others injured on Tuesday during a clash between the police and members of...
Read more
Trending

Gunmen demand N110m to release kids, others abducted in Abuja

theabujatimes
Gunmen, who raided Rachael’s Home for Orphan and Vulnerable Children, opposite UBE Junior Secondary School in Naharati, Abaji Area Council, Abuja, on...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Dozens of Armed Men Storm Residents in Abuja

theabujatimes
Over 17 young men storm Chika/Aleyita community in FCT in the early hours of 3:14am and made away with valued properties and...
Read more
Trending

Pay N1 Million Or We Kidnap Your Brother, Kidnappers Tell Abuja Truck Driver

theabujatimes
Ayoung man based in Katsina, Safiyanu Muhammed, has cried out over alleged threats to his life by kidnappers.  He...
Read more
Trending

One killed, six arrested as police, Shi’ites clash in Abuja

theabujatimes
At least, one person was feared dead and many others injured on Tuesday during a clash between the police and members of...
Read more
Trending

Gunmen demand N110m to release kids, others abducted in Abuja

theabujatimes
Gunmen, who raided Rachael’s Home for Orphan and Vulnerable Children, opposite UBE Junior Secondary School in Naharati, Abaji Area Council, Abuja, on...
Read more
Headlines

Buhari orders agency to begin local manufacture of helicopter

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday directed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, and the Federal Inland Revenue Service...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Nigeria’s unemployment rate rises to 27.1% – NBS

FCT board returns N74.5m to intending pilgrims

School resumption raises fresh concerns

‘You’re a reckless entity’ — Consumer protection CEO tackles Abuja DisCo...