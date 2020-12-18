Friday, December 18, 2020

PDP BoT Chairman Appeals to Aggrieved Members to Sheath Sword

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin, has called on all aggrieved members of the party to shield sword, assuring them that peaceful means will be explored to find amicable solutions to the various issues.

Jibrin specifically appealed to the aggrieved members to remain in the party in view of the fact that the leaders of PDP are working hard for the way forward.

The chairman of the party BoT made the appeal in a statement personally signed by him yesterday in Abuja.

The PDP chieftain pointedly declared that he and other leaders of the party were doing everything possible to find solutions to the various contending issues.

According to him, “In my capacity as the chairman of PDP BoT, ‘the conscience of the party’, I am watching very keenly the recent developments in our great party with a special call on all aggrieved members to remain in the party in a view to look for the way forward.

“As the father of all, I have decided not to pay deaf ears to group or individual grievances to enable me play a neutral and fatherly role in order to harmonise the views expressed with a view to taking necessary action.

“I wish to call on the aggrieved members to sheathe sword while we explore all peaceful means to find an amicable solution.

“I want to state that it is very normal for any member or groups to air their views, but we must use the various reconciliation strategies in order to make the party the strongest.

“I want to further state that PDP has come to stay with the determination to bring our detractors and enemies to shame.”

The BoT chairman appealed to all the organs of the PDP, including the national caucus, BoT, National Executive Committee (NEC), and the national convention to live up to their expectations and be guided by justice and fairness without any sinister motives or personal aggrandisement.

He also urged the state governors elected on the platform of the PDP to continue to use their positions to keep the party alive.

Jibrin similarly called for support for the Governor Bala Mohammed and Senator Bukola Saraki-led committees on post-2019 election review committee and national reconciliation and strategy respectively.

Previous articleAPC: Northwest governor behind attacks by bandits
