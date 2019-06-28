The Peoples Democratic Party PDP has challenged President Mohammadu Buhari and Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo to publicly declare their assets as prove to Nigerians and the world that they are not corrupt and have been leading Nigeria by example.

The main opposition party also asked the newly elected president of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to also make public their assets in other to convince Nigerians that they are indeed a partner in the fight against corruption.

A statement by the deputy national publicity secretary of the party, Diran Odeyemi, on Friday, said the Code of Conduct Bureau had all the while, insisted that it could not release details of assets of the president and other top officials without their consent.

The party therefore called on all high ranking political office holders to waive the caveat placed on the Code of Conduct Bureau and make their asset known to Nigerians.

The PDP recalled that if former Chief Justice of the Federation, Walter Onnoghen, currently facing prosecution could be made to face prosecution for not declaring in full his asset, other top government officials should also submit themselves for public scrutiny through public declaration of what they own as asset.

“We are of the opinion that President Mohammadu Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila should declare openly their assets to allow Nigerians to further see how much wealth they have acquired since joining government,” the party said.

“We believe laying claim to sainthood is easy as President Buhari and others have been doing all along, but Nigerians deserve to see beyond whatever government forces down their throats. By making public declaration of their assets, Nigerians will be able to see better and judge accordingly”

“By making public their assets, Nigerians will see how many heads of cattle have been added by President Buhari had 2019. Blowing hot and cold at the same time is not the hallmark of a leader with clean hands.”

The party warned that should the president and others fail to make public declaration of their assets, further aspersions would be cast on the anti graft efforts of the present administration.

“We urge President Buhari and other top government officials to be more coordinated and exhibit transparency not only in fighting graft but in their dealings with Nigerians, because, no matter how fast lies have moved, in a flight, truth will catch up,” PDP concluded.