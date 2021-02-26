Friday, February 26, 2021

PDP chieftain congratulates lawmaker over Supreme Court victory

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Amb Ojong Agbor, has congratulated the member Representing Ogoja/Yala Federal constituency, Rt Hon Jarigbe Agom on his recent Supreme Court victory which affirmed him as the authentic flagbearer and winner of the just concluded Northern Senatorial byelection.

The party Chieftain who described the legal battle as a needless distraction that was not suppose to be in the first place considering the overwhelming popularity, acceptability and support the lawmaker enjoyed during the primaries and the elections proper wondered why anybody would make an attempt to deny him of his due.

According to Ambassador Ojong, the Supreme Court has once again proven that indeed, the judiciary is the last hope of the ordinary man while commending the supreme Court Justices for their wisdom.

He expressed optimism that with the outcome of the judgement,the people of Northern Senatorial district should be ready to witness one of the best representation considering the lawmakers track-records in the Green Chambers.

While using the opportunity to Congratulate the entire PDP family in Cross River State for rising up against impunity and imposition, he noted that such undemocratic practices has no place in the party. He said the victory should unify the party and bring party men and women together.

