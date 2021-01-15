Friday, January 15, 2021

PDP knocks Anambra govt over planned sales of assets

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday chided the Anambra State Government over the planned sales of some government assets in the state.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. Nnamdi Nwangwu, who spoke on the development in a statement in Awka, said it was regrettable that the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) led government in the state was planning to sell strategic state assets.

The PDP spokesman also alleged that the government has been selling off government property to party faithful in the state.

He said it was unfortunate that the state known for industry, enterprise, and creativity had found itself in a reverse gear under the APGA- led government.

Nwangwu said: “It is now apparent that the APGA controlled government has demonstrated that it doesn’t have stakes in the state by selling off the commonwealth of the state, only a prodigal son wastes the inheritance left behind by the progenitors.

“We have it on good note that many property of the State in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Enugu are being sold by the incumbent government.

“Stripping government assets should send a warning signal to the people that the APGA led government is in dire straits and facing perilous financial difficulties.”

He accused the government of thriving on propaganda such as non-existent foreign exchange earnings from vegetable export and the imposition of high tax and levies on residents.

Nwangwu urged the people of the state to vote APGA out in November governorship election and assured that PDP would right the wrongs in the state.

However, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C-Don Adinuba, told journalists that the assets being sold were inherited when the state was created in 1991.

Adinuba said the assets were hidden by some enemies of the state but the government discovered and decided to sell them.

