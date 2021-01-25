Monday, January 25, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

PDP laments disasters in Sokoto, Delta, Abuja, Rivers, Others

Must read

Sports

La Liga: Atletico beat Valencia to extend lead as Barca win at Elche to go third

theabujatimes
Atletico Madrid have extended their lead at the top of the Spanish La Liga as they come from behind to beat Valencia...
Read more
Sports

FA Cup: Man Utd beat Liverpool in five-goal thriller; Chelsea, Leicester secure wins

theabujatimes
Manchester United defeated Liverpool 3-2 in the fourth round of the English FA Cup at the Old Trafford on Sunday evening.
Read more
Life & Arts

CONGRATULATIONS!! Rapper Erigga & His Wife Welcome Baby Boy

theabujatimes
Nigerian Rapper, Erigga, and his partner have welcomed a baby boy. The proud dad shared the good news...
Read more
Trending

PDP laments disasters in Sokoto, Delta, Abuja, Rivers, Others

theabujatimes
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has decried the spate of disasters across the states of the federation in the recent time, calling...
Read more
theabujatimes

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has decried the spate of disasters across the states of the federation in the recent time, calling for all to show concern to victims who suffered losses as a result. The party in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, particularly grieved over the recent devastating fire disaster at the Sokoto Central Market, the Kugbo, Abuja furniture inferno, the Friday’s gas explosion in Agbor, Delta, the gas explosion at Rumuodumanya, Obio Akpor local government, River State on Saturday “as well as other avoidable tragedies that had befallen our dear nation and her citizens in the recent time.”

The PDP bemoaned the Sokoto market incident as a national tragedy, given the strategic place the market occupies in the economy of our nation as a commercial hub for both national and international trade activities. The statement read in part: “The party expresses shock over the gas plant explosion in Agbor, Delta state, which led to the death of our compatriots, including children, as well as the hospitalization of others. “The PDP further expresses concern over the gas plant explosion at Rumuodumanya, Obio Akpor local government, Rivers State. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims of these disasters for their losses especially the bereaved, who are left with the excruciating pain of losing their loved ones. “The PDP however commends the intervention of governors elected on the platform of our party for taking immediate steps to mitigate the sufferings of the victims. “The PDP commends Governor Nyesom Wike for his gesture of sending financial relief to douse the pain of the victims of the Sokoto fire disaster as well as his quick intervention in the Rumuodumanya inferno, stating that such actions reinforce our party’s commitment to the unity, stability, and cohesiveness of our dear nation.”

Previous articleMilitary air strike neutralise many bandits on Kaduna-Abuja highway
Next articleCONGRATULATIONS!! Rapper Erigga & His Wife Welcome Baby Boy
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Military air strike neutralise many bandits on Kaduna-Abuja highway

theabujatimes
The Defence Headquarters says the Air component of Operation Thunder Strike has neutralised several armed bandits at Chikwale Forest in the Mangoro...
Read more
Trending

15 die in accidents on Kaduna/Abuja road

theabujatimes
In 72 hours, 15 people have died in road crashes on the Kaduna/Abuja road. Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal...
Read more
Trending

Bandits Abduct 11 Persons in Abuja Orphanage

theabujatimes
Bandits have kidnapped at gun point 11 persons from Rachael Orphanage Home in the Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

La Liga: Atletico beat Valencia to extend lead as Barca win at Elche to go third

theabujatimes
Atletico Madrid have extended their lead at the top of the Spanish La Liga as they come from behind to beat Valencia...
Read more
Sports

FA Cup: Man Utd beat Liverpool in five-goal thriller; Chelsea, Leicester secure wins

theabujatimes
Manchester United defeated Liverpool 3-2 in the fourth round of the English FA Cup at the Old Trafford on Sunday evening.
Read more
Life & Arts

CONGRATULATIONS!! Rapper Erigga & His Wife Welcome Baby Boy

theabujatimes
Nigerian Rapper, Erigga, and his partner have welcomed a baby boy. The proud dad shared the good news...
Read more
Trending

PDP laments disasters in Sokoto, Delta, Abuja, Rivers, Others

theabujatimes
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has decried the spate of disasters across the states of the federation in the recent time, calling...
Read more
Trending

Military air strike neutralise many bandits on Kaduna-Abuja highway

theabujatimes
The Defence Headquarters says the Air component of Operation Thunder Strike has neutralised several armed bandits at Chikwale Forest in the Mangoro...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

FG Approves N400 Million To Fence University Of Abuja

Orji Kalu’s retrial assigned to Abuja, hearing begins Feb 2

Heavy flood’ll hit FCT, Lagos, Rivers, others from Sept 6 –...

Abuja agog for OSOM Games