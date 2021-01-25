PDP laments disasters in Sokoto, Delta, Abuja, Rivers, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has decried the spate of disasters across the states of the federation in the recent time, calling for all to show concern to victims who suffered losses as a result. The party in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, particularly grieved over the recent devastating fire disaster at the Sokoto Central Market, the Kugbo, Abuja furniture inferno, the Friday’s gas explosion in Agbor, Delta, the gas explosion at Rumuodumanya, Obio Akpor local government, River State on Saturday “as well as other avoidable tragedies that had befallen our dear nation and her citizens in the recent time.”

The PDP bemoaned the Sokoto market incident as a national tragedy, given the strategic place the market occupies in the economy of our nation as a commercial hub for both national and international trade activities. The statement read in part: “The party expresses shock over the gas plant explosion in Agbor, Delta state, which led to the death of our compatriots, including children, as well as the hospitalization of others. “The PDP further expresses concern over the gas plant explosion at Rumuodumanya, Obio Akpor local government, Rivers State. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims of these disasters for their losses especially the bereaved, who are left with the excruciating pain of losing their loved ones. “The PDP however commends the intervention of governors elected on the platform of our party for taking immediate steps to mitigate the sufferings of the victims. “The PDP commends Governor Nyesom Wike for his gesture of sending financial relief to douse the pain of the victims of the Sokoto fire disaster as well as his quick intervention in the Rumuodumanya inferno, stating that such actions reinforce our party’s commitment to the unity, stability, and cohesiveness of our dear nation.”