‘PDP must win Anambra to shame critics’

A governorship aspirant for the November 6 Anambra Governorship Election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ugochukwu Okeke, has urged the party to win the November 6 poll to substantiate its claims that the state belongs to the party.

He said the party’s claims that the state was its birthright would only amount to rhetoric when in reality the party had over the years been denied that right.

Speaking during a familiarization tour of four Local Government Areas in the state, Okeke lamented the abysmal performance of the party in the last governorship election which saw the party coming a distant third.

Okeke said, “It would amount to mere rhetoric to claim that Anambra is a PDP state when in reality it is not. In the last election in the state, the PDP came a distant third. We didn’t even come second.

“It’s unheard of in a state that claims to be a PDP state. If we must prove that claim, we must think outside the box and strive for excellence by doing things the right way this time.”

He explained that his decision to remain in the party was informed by the passion and confidence he had for the ideals the PDP represents.