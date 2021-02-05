Friday, February 5, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Politics

‘PDP must win Anambra to shame critics’

Must read

Trending

Gunmen abduct Punch reporter in Abuja

theabujatimes
Gunmen have abducted a PUNCH reporter, Okechukwu Nnodim, at his house in the Arab road area of Kubwa Abuja.
Read more
Trending

Six Dead as Fire Razes Abuja Market

theabujatimes
An early Thursday morning fire outbreak at the Tipper Market 3rd Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja has claimed six lives, while many others are...
Read more
Trending

Abuja residents groan over activities of disbanded DOAS officials

theabujatimes
Residents and business owners in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have decried the continued harassment by officials of the Department of...
Read more
Trending

FCT residents and the fear of one-chance robbers

theabujatimes
with the growing rate of one chance robbers, associated with taxis and mini buses in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), residents are...
Read more
theabujatimes

A governorship aspirant for the November 6 Anambra Governorship Election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ugochukwu Okeke, has urged the party to win the November 6 poll to substantiate its claims that the state belongs to the party.

He said the party’s claims that the state was its birthright would only amount to rhetoric when in reality the party had over the years been denied that right.

Speaking during a familiarization tour of four Local Government Areas in the state, Okeke lamented the abysmal performance of the party in the last governorship election which saw the party coming a distant third.

Okeke said, “It would amount to mere rhetoric to claim that Anambra is a PDP state when in reality it is not. In the last election in the state, the PDP came a distant third. We didn’t even come second.

“It’s unheard of in a state that claims to be a PDP state. If we must prove that claim, we must think outside the box and strive for excellence by doing things the right way this time.”

He explained that his decision to remain in the party was informed by the passion and confidence he had for the ideals the PDP represents.

Previous article4 French companies partner Wazobia, EdoJobs to train 3000 youths
Next articleINEC assures voters of additional polling units nationwide
- Advertisement -

More articles

Politics

INEC assures voters of additional polling units nationwide

theabujatimes
The Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday gave a hint that additional polling units will be created before the 2023 general elections.
Read more
Politics

APC dismisses alleged plan to field Jonathan in 2023

theabujatimes
The All Progressives Congress has denied speculations that it was wooing former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2023 Presidential Election on...
Read more
Politics

2023: MASSOB warns Jonathan, Tinubu,Yahaya Bello against contesting for presidency

theabujatimes
The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has cautioned former President, Goodluck Jonathan against contesting the 2023 presidential...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Gunmen abduct Punch reporter in Abuja

theabujatimes
Gunmen have abducted a PUNCH reporter, Okechukwu Nnodim, at his house in the Arab road area of Kubwa Abuja.
Read more
Trending

Six Dead as Fire Razes Abuja Market

theabujatimes
An early Thursday morning fire outbreak at the Tipper Market 3rd Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja has claimed six lives, while many others are...
Read more
Trending

Abuja residents groan over activities of disbanded DOAS officials

theabujatimes
Residents and business owners in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have decried the continued harassment by officials of the Department of...
Read more
Trending

FCT residents and the fear of one-chance robbers

theabujatimes
with the growing rate of one chance robbers, associated with taxis and mini buses in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), residents are...
Read more
Sports

Arsenal Boss, Arteta Hints On Dropping Pepe For Aubameyang For Aston Villa Clash

theabujatimes
Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has praised Nicolas Pepe for his current patch of form but has warned him that consistency will...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

NBS says Nigerians Living in Poverty has gone up to 82.9m,...

Coronavirus Patients to be Treated at FMC Abuja

Lagos set to disburse N1bn palliatives to tourism, entertainment practitioners

Reeling Biden Campaign Scrambles to Soothe Nervous Supporters