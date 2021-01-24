Sunday, January 24, 2021

Pep Guardiola Calls For Teams In The Premier League To Be Reduced (See Why)

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has called on the Premier League to reduce the number of teams.

Guardiola says this will improve the leagues overall quality and appeal, as talks of a European Super League continues to swirl.

The Spaniard believes retaining the sentimentality and history of domestic competitions and improving on them, is the most important thing.

“I have a feeling that we can’t lose what local leagues mean, what it means to play in the FA Cup, what it means to play in the league,” Guardiola said ahead of City’s clash with Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

“What we should do is make every league in Europe stronger than what it is, less teams, better championships, better League One, better League Two, better Premier League with less teams in every competition. Go for quality over quantity.

“You have to make a super Premier League [and] for that you have to reduce teams. But we can’t kill lower divisions. That’s something that is so important. It’s not about other benefits, it’s about how important sentimentally it is having your own league for every country.”

