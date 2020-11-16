Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Peru President, 12 ministers resign after death of protesters

Manuel Merino, Peru’s interim president has resigned after the death of two people on Saturday.

The deceased were among the tens of thousands protesting against the government in Lima, the capital city.

On Sunday, the country’s leader announced his exit from power in a broadcast.

Hours earlier, twelve ministers expressed their grievance against police brutality and Merino’s handling of the crisis by stepping down.

Police fired tear gas and shotgun pellets to repel demonstrators who threw objects.

Medical officials confirmed that two men – aged 24 and 25 – died from gunshot wounds.

“I want to let the whole country know that I’m resigning,” Merino said.

The former speaker of Congress was in office for five days.

He replaced President Martín Vizcarra, impeached on Monday over bribery allegations he denies.

Protesters, mostly youths, have been in the streets in opposition to Vizcarra.

