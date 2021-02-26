Peruzzi Agrees That Laycon, Fireboy, Omah Lay, Bella Shmurda Are Better Than Wizkid

DMW-Signee Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, also known as Peruzzi, has agreed that upcoming artistes like himself, Laycon, Fireboy, Omah Lay, Bella Shmurda and other Nigerian singers are better than Afrobeat legend Wizkid.

A Twitter user has posted his own list of the top 10 Nigerian artistes by hit songs on the micro-blogging platform.

The list has Davido at number 1 with Mayorkun, Adekunle Gold and other artistes at the top while Wizkid is at the bottom of the list.

Everybody has their opinion but as for you guys do you agree with this?