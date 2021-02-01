Peter Okoye speaks about his upcoming solo debut album, contracting coronavirus, EndSARS and more

Peter Okoye conquered the music scene as one half of the internationally recognized superstar pop duo P-Square.

DJ Edu sat down with Mr. P on This is Africa to discuss, Coronavirus, EndSars and his debut album titled, The Prodigal.

The Prodigal features a stellar line up of collaborations including Tiwa Savage, Simi, Teni, Wande Coal, Tamar Braxton, Singah, Mohombi, DJ Switch, and OvieKelz.

On his album

“This is more like me trying to express myself, my creativity. I want to be in charge of myself, I want to get things done. Getting the opportunity for people to know my own sound. My music is not like every song you must play them in the club.”

On Coronavirus

“People said the government have paid me to claim that I have Covid-19. Somebody said a comment that really hurt me, [that] I should have died so they would know truly, that I actually caught it. I was like, wow. It’s sad that over here people are still doubting Covid is real.”

The recent passing of Mr P’s father-in-law follows a summer of upheaval when his entire family caught Covid-19.

“I had one of the worst moments with my family. I caught it, my wife caught it, my daughter… all my domestic staff. I’m in the guest room, I’m talking to my family on the phone. That’s how we communicated for three weeks.”

On End Sars

“What if I wasn’t that lucky. What if I wasn’t Mr P. Does that mean that the rest are unlucky? We are the voice of the people but the truth is that we need to start educating the people from grass roots.”