Wednesday, February 10, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Photo: IGP decorate newly promoted senior officers in Abuja

Must read

Sports

Thiago Silva reveals ‘nice surprise’ from Lampard after signing for Chelsea

theabujatimes
The Brazil defender moved to Stamford Bridge shortly before his 36th birthday but he says he had no doubts about making the...
Read more
Sports

Tottenham boss Mourinho ‘feels sorry’ for Dean after referee receives death threats

theabujatimes
The veteran official has requested to not be involved in any Premier League matches this weekend after receiving online abuse
Read more
Life & Arts

Oritsefemi Clears The Air On Bringing Strange A Woman Into His Matrimonial Home

theabujatimes
Well known Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi has denied ever inviting strange women into his home for sex. This is...
Read more
Trending

Commuters Cheat Death As Petrol Tanker Falls, Blocks Abuja Highway

theabujatimes
Amajor tragedy was on Monday averted in Abuja along the Abuja-Kefffi Expressway as hundreds of commuters narrowly escaped death when a heavy...
Read more
theabujatimes
IGP Mohammed Adamu (R), assisted Mrs Uju Okolo in decorating Commissioner of Police, Benjamin Okolo (M) with his new rank, during the decoration of the newly promoted senior Police officers in Abuja on Tuesday (9/2/21).
00481/ 9/2/2/2021/Johnson Udeani/NAN
Executive Director of National Film and Video Censors Board, Alhaji Adedayo; Newly promoted AIG Dasuki Galadanchi and IGP Mohammed Adamu, after the decoration of the AIG Galadanchi with his new rank in Abuja on Tuesday (9/2/21).
00479/9/2/2/2021/Johnson Udeani/NAN
Pic.3. IGP Mohammed Adamu (R), assisted by Dr Habiba Ali Janga in decorating AIG Ali Janga with his new rank, during the decoration of the newly promoted senior Police officers in Abuja on Tuesday (9/2/21).
00480/9/2/2/2021/Johnson Udeani/NAN
Previous articleFed Govt seals fake test centre in Abuja
Next articleFCT police deny arrest, rescue of 115 mothers in Abuja human milk factory
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Commuters Cheat Death As Petrol Tanker Falls, Blocks Abuja Highway

theabujatimes
Amajor tragedy was on Monday averted in Abuja along the Abuja-Kefffi Expressway as hundreds of commuters narrowly escaped death when a heavy...
Read more
Trending

FCT police deny arrest, rescue of 115 mothers in Abuja human milk factory

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, on Tuesday, denied some reports on social media alleging that the command rescued 115 young...
Read more
Trending

Fed Govt seals fake test centre in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Government has sealed a COVID-19 test centre in Abuja, as part of efforts to clamp down on unscrupulous centres issuing...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Thiago Silva reveals ‘nice surprise’ from Lampard after signing for Chelsea

theabujatimes
The Brazil defender moved to Stamford Bridge shortly before his 36th birthday but he says he had no doubts about making the...
Read more
Sports

Tottenham boss Mourinho ‘feels sorry’ for Dean after referee receives death threats

theabujatimes
The veteran official has requested to not be involved in any Premier League matches this weekend after receiving online abuse
Read more
Life & Arts

Oritsefemi Clears The Air On Bringing Strange A Woman Into His Matrimonial Home

theabujatimes
Well known Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi has denied ever inviting strange women into his home for sex. This is...
Read more
Trending

Commuters Cheat Death As Petrol Tanker Falls, Blocks Abuja Highway

theabujatimes
Amajor tragedy was on Monday averted in Abuja along the Abuja-Kefffi Expressway as hundreds of commuters narrowly escaped death when a heavy...
Read more
Trending

FCT police deny arrest, rescue of 115 mothers in Abuja human milk factory

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, on Tuesday, denied some reports on social media alleging that the command rescued 115 young...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

COVID-19: How PTF, FCTA, Shoprite exposed Abuja to infection during Christmas

Gunmen Kidnap Father Of Abuja Council Chair, Two Others

Reps minority caucus restates call for sack of Service Chiefs

87 stranded Nigerians arrive from Sudan