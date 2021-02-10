Trending Photo: IGP decorate newly promoted senior officers in Abuja Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Telegram Must read Sports Thiago Silva reveals ‘nice surprise’ from Lampard after signing for Chelsea theabujatimes The Brazil defender moved to Stamford Bridge shortly before his 36th birthday but he says he had no doubts about making the... Read more Sports Tottenham boss Mourinho ‘feels sorry’ for Dean after referee receives death threats theabujatimes The veteran official has requested to not be involved in any Premier League matches this weekend after receiving online abuse Read more Life & Arts Oritsefemi Clears The Air On Bringing Strange A Woman Into His Matrimonial Home theabujatimes Well known Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi has denied ever inviting strange women into his home for sex. This is... Read more Trending Commuters Cheat Death As Petrol Tanker Falls, Blocks Abuja Highway theabujatimes Amajor tragedy was on Monday averted in Abuja along the Abuja-Kefffi Expressway as hundreds of commuters narrowly escaped death when a heavy... Read more theabujatimes IGP Mohammed Adamu (R), assisted Mrs Uju Okolo in decorating Commissioner of Police, Benjamin Okolo (M) with his new rank, during the decoration of the newly promoted senior Police officers in Abuja on Tuesday (9/2/21).00481/ 9/2/2/2021/Johnson Udeani/NAN Executive Director of National Film and Video Censors Board, Alhaji Adedayo; Newly promoted AIG Dasuki Galadanchi and IGP Mohammed Adamu, after the decoration of the AIG Galadanchi with his new rank in Abuja on Tuesday (9/2/21).00479/9/2/2/2021/Johnson Udeani/NAN Pic.3. IGP Mohammed Adamu (R), assisted by Dr Habiba Ali Janga in decorating AIG Ali Janga with his new rank, during the decoration of the newly promoted senior Police officers in Abuja on Tuesday (9/2/21).00480/9/2/2/2021/Johnson Udeani/NAN Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Telegram Previous articleFed Govt seals fake test centre in AbujaNext articleFCT police deny arrest, rescue of 115 mothers in Abuja human milk factory - Advertisement - More articles Trending Commuters Cheat Death As Petrol Tanker Falls, Blocks Abuja Highway theabujatimes Amajor tragedy was on Monday averted in Abuja along the Abuja-Kefffi Expressway as hundreds of commuters narrowly escaped death when a heavy... Read more Trending FCT police deny arrest, rescue of 115 mothers in Abuja human milk factory theabujatimes The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, on Tuesday, denied some reports on social media alleging that the command rescued 115 young... Read more Trending Fed Govt seals fake test centre in Abuja theabujatimes The Federal Government has sealed a COVID-19 test centre in Abuja, as part of efforts to clamp down on unscrupulous centres issuing... Read more LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. - Advertisement - Latest article Sports Thiago Silva reveals ‘nice surprise’ from Lampard after signing for Chelsea theabujatimes The Brazil defender moved to Stamford Bridge shortly before his 36th birthday but he says he had no doubts about making the... Read more Sports Tottenham boss Mourinho ‘feels sorry’ for Dean after referee receives death threats theabujatimes The veteran official has requested to not be involved in any Premier League matches this weekend after receiving online abuse Read more Life & Arts Oritsefemi Clears The Air On Bringing Strange A Woman Into His Matrimonial Home theabujatimes Well known Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi has denied ever inviting strange women into his home for sex. This is... Read more Trending Commuters Cheat Death As Petrol Tanker Falls, Blocks Abuja Highway theabujatimes Amajor tragedy was on Monday averted in Abuja along the Abuja-Kefffi Expressway as hundreds of commuters narrowly escaped death when a heavy... Read more Trending FCT police deny arrest, rescue of 115 mothers in Abuja human milk factory theabujatimes The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, on Tuesday, denied some reports on social media alleging that the command rescued 115 young... Read more