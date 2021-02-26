Saturday, February 27, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Photos: Buhari meets new EFCC boss, Bawa behind ‘closed door’ in Abuja

Must read

Trending

Report Recommends More Infrastructure, Schools In FCT

theabujatimes
Research by the Department of Policy, Planning, Research and Statistics of the Education Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has...
Read more
Trending

Photos: Buhari meets new EFCC boss, Bawa behind ‘closed door’ in Abuja

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the new Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa behind ‘closed door’ at...
Read more
Trending

Ethiopian Airlines Appoints Senait Ataklet As Abuja Manager

theabujatimes
Ethiopian Airlines has appointed a new traffic and sales manager, Mrs. Senait Ataklet  for Abuja, Nigeria. Senait Joined the...
Read more
Trending

Police Arraign 2 Housewives Over Vandalisation Of Property

theabujatimes
The police on Thursday arraigned two women in Court in Karu, FCT, for allegedly destroying their neighbour’s TV set and water tank.
Read more
theabujatimes

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the new Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa behind ‘closed door’ at the State House, Abuja.

Bawa was screened and confirmed by the Senate on Monday as EFCC chairman.

Buhari with Bawa in Abuja

He arrived Abuja on Friday afternoon for a meeting with Buhari.

Bawa at the State House

The new EFCC boss immediately entered into a ‘closed door’ meeting with the president, which might not be unconnected with strengthening the anti-corruption war.

Buhari with Bawa in Abuja

During his screening by the Senate on Wednesday, Bawa stated his vision for the EFCC, promising to lead the EFCC by example and cut down discretion in the conduct of its affairs through institutionalizing a Standard Operating Procedure.

“What I envisage the EFCC to do is to ensure that we work on our own Standard Operational Procedure, to improve on our Standard Operational Procedures so much so that all that is expected of us is written down somewhere in a document to curtail the use of discretion from the office of the Executive Chairman down to the ordinary investigator.

“We are looking forward to an EFCC whereby I as the Executive Chairman if I give an instruction to a junior officer, he will look at my face and say, Sir I understand your instruction but I will not be able to do it because of so and so Section governing the rules and regulations of the EFCC”, he said.

He also stated that he was interested in establishing synergy with other law enforcement organizations, both nationally and internationally, and aggressively pursue the repatriation of seized assets.

Previous articleEthiopian Airlines Appoints Senait Ataklet As Abuja Manager
Next articleReport Recommends More Infrastructure, Schools In FCT
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Report Recommends More Infrastructure, Schools In FCT

theabujatimes
Research by the Department of Policy, Planning, Research and Statistics of the Education Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has...
Read more
Trending

Ethiopian Airlines Appoints Senait Ataklet As Abuja Manager

theabujatimes
Ethiopian Airlines has appointed a new traffic and sales manager, Mrs. Senait Ataklet  for Abuja, Nigeria. Senait Joined the...
Read more
Trending

Police Arraign 2 Housewives Over Vandalisation Of Property

theabujatimes
The police on Thursday arraigned two women in Court in Karu, FCT, for allegedly destroying their neighbour’s TV set and water tank.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Report Recommends More Infrastructure, Schools In FCT

theabujatimes
Research by the Department of Policy, Planning, Research and Statistics of the Education Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has...
Read more
Trending

Photos: Buhari meets new EFCC boss, Bawa behind ‘closed door’ in Abuja

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the new Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa behind ‘closed door’ at...
Read more
Trending

Ethiopian Airlines Appoints Senait Ataklet As Abuja Manager

theabujatimes
Ethiopian Airlines has appointed a new traffic and sales manager, Mrs. Senait Ataklet  for Abuja, Nigeria. Senait Joined the...
Read more
Trending

Police Arraign 2 Housewives Over Vandalisation Of Property

theabujatimes
The police on Thursday arraigned two women in Court in Karu, FCT, for allegedly destroying their neighbour’s TV set and water tank.
Read more
Politics

PDP chieftain congratulates lawmaker over Supreme Court victory

theabujatimes
A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Amb Ojong Agbor, has congratulated the member Representing Ogoja/Yala Federal...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Abuja, Nigeria’s Eternal Symbol Of Unity

Lalong launches Max Air Abuja-Jos flights

FG Ratifies Nigeria-US Air Transport Agreement

Police Invite Ondo Leaders To Abuja Over Alleged Killing Of Cow,...