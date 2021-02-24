PHOTOS: Fayemi visits widow of air force officer killed in Abuja crash

Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state, has paid a condolence visit to the wife of Olasunkanmi Olawunmi, a flight sergeant who died in a plane crash on Sunday in Abuja.

Olawunmi, who is from Ekiti, was among the seven air force personnel who lost their lives when a Beechcraft KingAir B350i crashed while en route Minna, Niger state.

Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, had confirmed that the aircraft crashed as a result of an engine failure.

On Tuesday, Fayemi took to his Twitter handle to share photos of his visit.

“Spent this morning with Mrs Omolola Olawunmi, wife of our son from Ogotun Ekiti, Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi, who died in the Air Force plane crash on Sunday. May the soul of the dear departed rest in peace,” the governor tweeted.

— Kayode Fayemi (@kfayemi) February 23, 2021

