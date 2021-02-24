Wednesday, February 24, 2021

PHOTOS: Fayemi visits widow of air force officer killed in Abuja crash

Officials Probe ‘Foul Play’ After Crash of Military Plane Close to Finding Abducted Nigerian Schoolboys

The seven personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) who died in a fatal plane crash in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, on Sunday...
FCTA Appeals to Govt to Fix Potholes On Abuja-Keffi Road

The FCT Administration Ministerial Task Team on Traffic Management has appealed to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to fix the...
PHOTOS: Fayemi visits widow of air force officer killed in Abuja crash

Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state, has paid a condolence visit to the wife of Olasunkanmi Olawunmi, a flight sergeant who died...
FG passes new N10 trillion debt to unborn Nigerians

The Federal Government has disregarded the Central Bank of Nigeria Act (2007) as it moves to restructure its estimated $25.6 billion (an...
Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state, has paid a condolence visit to the wife of Olasunkanmi Olawunmi, a flight sergeant who died in a plane crash on Sunday in Abuja.

Olawunmi, who is from Ekiti, was among the seven air force personnel who lost their lives when a Beechcraft KingAir B350i crashed while en route Minna, Niger state.

Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, had confirmed that the aircraft crashed as a result of an engine failure.

On Tuesday, Fayemi took to his Twitter handle to share photos of his visit.

“Spent this morning with Mrs Omolola Olawunmi, wife of our son from Ogotun Ekiti, Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi, who died in the Air Force plane crash on Sunday. May the soul of the dear departed rest in peace,” the governor tweeted.

Below are photos.

