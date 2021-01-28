Thursday, January 28, 2021

PHOTOS: Ooni Of Ife Visits Buhari In Abuja

PHOTOS: Ooni Of Ife Visits Buhari In Abuja

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, visited President Buhari on Tuesday night over the recent security issues in the...
Nigerian police shoot another followers of Sheikh Zakzaky In Abuja

Hassan Mohammad, a member of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), was shot by the police during a peaceful protest in Abuja...
ECOWAS Court gets new headquarters in Abuja

The Nigerian government has leased a property for the use of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice as its new headquarters in...
300 female soldiers to tackle Kaduna-Abuja highway banditry

At the least 300 female soldiers have been deployed by authorities in the Nigerian Army to tackle banditry, kidnapping and other related...
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, visited President Buhari on Tuesday night over the recent security issues in the South-West and cautioned political parties against taking advantage of the situation.

“Politics should not be mixed with the safety and security concerns of our people. Politics should be completely taken out of it,” he told State House Correspondents after the meeting.

The Ooni said the objective of preventing the situation from becoming muddied with politics was the core focus of his discussion with the President.
“I am here as the Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers to get the assurance of the President that either of the parties won’t turn it to be a political affair,” he said.

Ooni of Ife, Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja ii, speaks with President Muhammadu Buhari

To him, traditional rulers must realize that they have a “responsibility and fiduciary duty to ensure that everything is right, all and sundry is in good shape”.
According to him, the President gave him the assurance that took him to the nation’s capital.

He said, “Mr President has assured (me) that it is not going to be a political thing. We all know the problem all over the country; we have a lot of bad eggs that have mixed across the country and we are having that issue in the South-West.”
He is eager to keep politicking out of the mix because he believes that will put “the lives of the people at risk”.

President Muhammadu Buhari received the audience His Imperial Majesty Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, at the State House.

In assuring him of appropriate action in dealing with the situation, the President, however, pointed out that he and others had a role to play.

“He (the President) has told me to assure other traditional rulers that we must work with them now. It is very important for us to work very closely with the government so that we can separate the good, the bad, and the ugly. It is very important for us to separate the corn from the shaft,” he added.

The Ooni, who visited the President hours after the replacement of the service chief welcomed the change.

“It is a very good coincidence,” he said. “It is a good refreshment, there is new blood, fresh ideas would come onboard and we have actually given very positive encouragement to Mr President that he should keep it up. It is a very courageous move for fresh minds.”

