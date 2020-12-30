Wednesday, December 30, 2020

PHOTOS: Tears, eulogy as Nda-Isaiah is buried in Abuja

Life & Arts

'I Will Continue To Deliver Hits', Davido Rants Excessively

Singer Davido has backtracked his statement about quitting music. The 28-year-old revealed this in a tweet while quoting...
Businessman in court over N1.3m fraud in Abuja

A businessman, Musa Zakari, on Tuesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Karu, FCT, for allegedly defrauding his friend of...
PHOTOS: Tears, eulogy as Nda-Isaiah is buried in Abuja

The remains of the founder/Chairman of the Leadership Group, publishers of Leadership, National Economy and the first Hausa Daily, Leadership Ayau newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah, were buried on Monday in Abuja amid tears and tributes.
Politics

Imo politics, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and quest for power shift

Elder statesman and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu examines the achievements of Imo Stae Governor Hope Uzodinma, leadership...
The remains of the founder/Chairman of the Leadership Group, publishers of Leadership, National Economy and the first Hausa Daily, Leadership Ayau newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah, were buried on Monday in Abuja amid tears and tributes.

Previous articleImo politics, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and quest for power shift
Next articleBusinessman in court over N1.3m fraud in Abuja
Businessman in court over N1.3m fraud in Abuja

A businessman, Musa Zakari, on Tuesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Karu, FCT, for allegedly defrauding his friend of...
Nine bandits neutralized on Kaduna-Abuja road

Not less than nine armed bandits were on Monday killed by security operatives along the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Monday night.
476 Abuja health workers so far infected

NO fewer than 476 health workers, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory staff, drivers and other auxiliary personnel, were infected with the Coronavirus...
‘I Will Continue To Deliver Hits’, Davido Rants Excessively

Singer Davido has backtracked his statement about quitting music. The 28-year-old revealed this in a tweet while quoting...
Businessman in court over N1.3m fraud in Abuja

A businessman, Musa Zakari, on Tuesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Karu, FCT, for allegedly defrauding his friend of...
PHOTOS: Tears, eulogy as Nda-Isaiah is buried in Abuja

The remains of the founder/Chairman of the Leadership Group, publishers of Leadership, National Economy and the first Hausa Daily, Leadership Ayau newspapers,...
Imo politics, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and quest for power shift

Elder statesman and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu examines the achievements of Imo Stae Governor Hope Uzodinma, leadership...
Court Dismisses PDP’s Unlawful Nomination Suit against Ize-Iyamu

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court yesterday dismissed the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party...
Accidents, deaths and kidnappings escalate as FG drags feet on Abuja-Kaduna-Kano...

#ENDSARS: Abba Kyari, Others to Appear Before Abuja Panel December 17

Dana Airline abandons passengers at Abuja Airport for 14hrs

BREAKING: Fire Guts Radio Station 'LOVE FM' In Abuja