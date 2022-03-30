Please follow the kids chat room rules. Here are a few important reminders:

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Welcome to Kids Chat Net! Our kids chat community allows older kids and younger teens the chance to meet new and cool friends and random strangers. You may share great memories and moments with others in a xSocial safe and friendly environment. You must be a minimum age of 13 but not older than 19 to participate. You can register your username or log in anonymously as a guest user. Please make sure you follow all the rules of the kids chat rooms.

Users not meeting these age restrictions are forbidden from entering

– You have already agreed you are a minimum of 13 years of age but not older than the age of 19.

– To report a public message, please click the flag button that appears after each message to send it instantly to a moderator for review. (registered users can report)

– If you engage in private messages and have a report to be made, please provide screenshots to us. We do not action reports where a user is accusing another user of something without proof. We hope you can understand that policy. Please make sure the screenshots include a username. Upload your screenshots to an image upload website as we do not allow the transfer of images on our website. Provide us with the link. Please note that if you are reporting a message in public chat, please use the flag report button. Only private chats require screenshots.

– If you are not comfortable participating with a large group of people varying in gender and age, please find a room such as the girls chat or the boys chat to join.

– These kids chat rooms are monitored by moderators and/or law enforcement. We have assisted and will continue to assist many law enforcement agencies around the world. Do not engage in illegal activities or you will face severe punishment.

– For those of you looking for another chat site with more categories and topics, this website has what you are looking for. Please visit this free chat community. If you prefer to chat with the more mature teen crowd, this Teen Chat just might be what you are looking for.

