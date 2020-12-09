Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Life & Arts

'Please Tell Me I Am Dreaming' – Davido Says As He Pens Heartfelt Note Over Demise Of Bodyguard

Life & Arts

theabujatimes

Nigerian Music Star David Adeleke Also Known As Davido Has Penned A Heartfelt Note Following The Demise Of His Private Bodyguard Ogbeide Tijani Olamilekan Aka TeeJay.
The music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, where he eulogised his late bodyguard.

“Please tell me I am dreaming … my Tj gone? What imma do without you uncle Tj ehn … 11 years you did all for me .. put me before you at all times .. all the times I wouldn’t wanna wake up for a show or flight you’d carry me like a baby in the car,” he wrote.

“No matter what I did right or wrong you were there for me … to allow me spend money sometimes nah problem .. every time ‘David don’t worry I’ll use my card ‘ .. you were such a big person with a baby heart … everyone loved you.”

“I wanna wake up late for a show so you’d come and carry me again … I don’t even know what I’m typing man … RIP UNCLE TIJANI … tired of being “STRONG”

Tijani who had been ill for a while now died in the early hours of Tuesday, December 8.

