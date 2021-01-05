Wednesday, January 6, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Sports

Pochettino ‘welcomes’ Messi to PSG

Must read

Trending

Abuja chief judge retires

theabujatimes
The Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Ishaq Bello, retired on Tuesday without any immediate plan for...
Read more
Trending

BREAKING: Abuja Court To Rule Friday on Bail Application For Sowore, Others

theabujatimes
AMagistrates’ Court sitting in Abuja has reserved its ruling on the bail application filed by the human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore, and...
Read more
Trending

Lagos, Sokoto, Abuja paid more for transport in 2020 – NBS

theabujatimes
Two states – Lagos and Sokoto – and the Federal Capital Territory paid more for road transportation in 2020, the National Bureau...
Read more
Trending

FCTA Seals Four Parks, Prosecutes 12 over COVID-19 Infractions

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has sealed off four parks and arraigned 12 persons before the mobile court presided over by...
Read more
theabujatimes

Paris Saint-Germain manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has said Lionel Messi is welcome at the club.

Pochettino only took charge of the Ligue 1 champions last week, after Thomas Tuchel was sacked.

He already has Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in his attack, alongside Angel Di Maria.

However, with Messi’s future still unclear at Barcelona, there are speculations he could leave for either PSG or Manchester City.

“We leave the rumours aside. All great players are welcome at PSG,” Pochettino told a press conference.

“Father Christmas has been generous with me, I take this opportunity to thank President Nasser [Al-Khelaifi] and [sporting director] Leonardo for the trust and to be in this great club and back in this house.

“It’s one of the biggest clubs, if not the biggest in the world, so it’s normal that there are rumours. We have just arrived so we leave them aside.”

Previous articleWhy Chelsea will not replace Lampard with Tuchel
Next articlePaul Okoye of defunct P-square tests positive for COVID-19, warns Nigerians
- Advertisement -

More articles

Sports

Why Chelsea will not replace Lampard with Tuchel

theabujatimes
Former Paris Saint-Germain boss, Thomas Tuchel, is unlikely to be one of the candidates to replace Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager, as...
Read more
Sports

Saliba completes loan move from Arsenal to Nice

theabujatimes
Arsenal defender William Saliba has moved to Nice on loan until the end of the season, both clubs announced on Monday.
Read more
Sports

Liverpool stumble again in Southampton defeat

theabujatimes
Liverpool failed to win for the third consecutive Premier League game as Danny Ings’s second-minute goal earned Southampton a 1-0 win at...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Abuja chief judge retires

theabujatimes
The Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Ishaq Bello, retired on Tuesday without any immediate plan for...
Read more
Trending

BREAKING: Abuja Court To Rule Friday on Bail Application For Sowore, Others

theabujatimes
AMagistrates’ Court sitting in Abuja has reserved its ruling on the bail application filed by the human rights’ activist, Omoyele Sowore, and...
Read more
Trending

Lagos, Sokoto, Abuja paid more for transport in 2020 – NBS

theabujatimes
Two states – Lagos and Sokoto – and the Federal Capital Territory paid more for road transportation in 2020, the National Bureau...
Read more
Trending

FCTA Seals Four Parks, Prosecutes 12 over COVID-19 Infractions

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has sealed off four parks and arraigned 12 persons before the mobile court presided over by...
Read more
Life & Arts

Paul Okoye of defunct P-square tests positive for COVID-19, warns Nigerians

theabujatimes
Nigerian Singer, Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare group has tested positive for COVID-19. Paul revealed this on Tuesday...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Sevilla 3-2 Inter Milan: Sevilla edge five-goal thriller for sixth Europa...

Premier league this weeekend

Premier League: 10 things to look out for this weekend

Lesotho’s artificial turf worries Musa as Eagles leave for matchday two

Liverpool 2-0 Midtjylland: Diogo Jota, Mo Salah goals overshadowed by Fabinho...