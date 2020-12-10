Thursday, December 10, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Business

Polaris Bank Commences US Dollar Payout To Money Transfer Recipients

Must read

COVID-19

Okonjo-Iweala projects when Nigeria, Africa will have access to COVID-19 vaccine

theabujatimes
Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has stated that Nigeria and other African countries will get access to COVID-19 vaccines...
Read more
Business

PAN To Begin 2-Shift Vehicle Production Lines In 6 Months

theabujatimes
The new management of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN), has said that it will in the next six months, commence two shifts of...
Read more
Business

Polaris Bank Commences US Dollar Payout To Money Transfer Recipients

theabujatimes
Polaris Bank has commenced payment of US dollars to all beneficiaries of money transfer across all its branches in the country.
Read more
Life & Arts

Wizkid, Burna Boy win big at MOBO Awards 2020

theabujatimes
On December 10, 2020, the MOBO Awards returned after a three-year hiatus andNigerian superstars, Wizkid and Burna Boy won big at...
Read more
theabujatimes

Polaris Bank has commenced payment of US dollars to all beneficiaries of money transfer across all its branches in the country.

According to a notice from the bank sent to its customers earlier in the week, beneficiaries of money transfer can now receive their remittance in US dollars in cash or directly into a domiciliary account in the bank. The service is also open to both account and non-account holders alike.

This amendment to the payout policy is in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recent directive which allows recipients of money transfer from anywhere in the world to receive their funds in US dollars from any branch of the bank in the country.

Polaris Bank’s group head, Product and Market Development, Mrs. Adebimpe Ihekuna further disclosed that all beneficiaries are able to receive their funds conveniently in dollars within minutes with a valid identification, including BVN.

She urged Nigerians in the Diaspora and their beneficiaries to take advantage of the seamless remittance dollar cash payout option service in the bank to receive their transfers this festive season.

Adebimpe Ihekuna explained that Polaris Bank has existing relationship with all leading and licensed global money transfer operators, which makes it easy for Nigerians to receive money through the Polaris Bank.

She further added that the bank’s large network of over 300 branches and dedicated money transfer locations across major cities makes the option of receiving transfer through Polaris Bank very convenient for beneficiaries.

With over 15 million Nigerians’ in the Diaspora and an estimated $25 billion in annual remittances, Nigeria is the 5th largest receiver of diaspora remittances in the World.

Polaris Bank is a future-determining bank committed to the delivering industry-defining products for individuals and businesses.

Previous articleWizkid, Burna Boy win big at MOBO Awards 2020
Next articlePAN To Begin 2-Shift Vehicle Production Lines In 6 Months
- Advertisement -

More articles

Business

PAN To Begin 2-Shift Vehicle Production Lines In 6 Months

theabujatimes
The new management of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN), has said that it will in the next six months, commence two shifts of...
Read more
Business

Nigeria’s crude oil earnings rebound by 116%–OPEC

theabujatimes
The Federal Government’s earnings from the export of crude oil has recorded a rebound of 116 per cent, the Organisation of Petroleum...
Read more
Business

Operators give investment conditions as pension funds hit N11.57tn

theabujatimes
The Pension Funds Operators Association of Nigeria has said Pension Fund Custodians and Pension Fund Administrators will obey the guidelines given to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

COVID-19

Okonjo-Iweala projects when Nigeria, Africa will have access to COVID-19 vaccine

theabujatimes
Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has stated that Nigeria and other African countries will get access to COVID-19 vaccines...
Read more
Business

PAN To Begin 2-Shift Vehicle Production Lines In 6 Months

theabujatimes
The new management of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN), has said that it will in the next six months, commence two shifts of...
Read more
Business

Polaris Bank Commences US Dollar Payout To Money Transfer Recipients

theabujatimes
Polaris Bank has commenced payment of US dollars to all beneficiaries of money transfer across all its branches in the country.
Read more
Life & Arts

Wizkid, Burna Boy win big at MOBO Awards 2020

theabujatimes
On December 10, 2020, the MOBO Awards returned after a three-year hiatus andNigerian superstars, Wizkid and Burna Boy won big at...
Read more
Sports

Champions League: Teams Liverpool, Man City can face in Round of 16 revealed

theabujatimes
Liverpool and Manchester City will be seeded for the Champions League last-16 draw, after finishing top of Group D and C respectively.
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

‘Banks spend $10b on offshore data storage yearly’

‘Textile can generate 2.5m jobs’

Riots Report Shows London Needs To Maintain Police Numbers, Says Mayor

Guinness Nigeria recorded N17.2b loss in yearend