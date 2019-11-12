Emir of Karaye in Kano State, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar II, has called for proper investigation into the death of a 26-year-old man, Abdulkadir Nasiru, who was allegedly tortured to death by the police.

Information Officer of the Karaye Local Government/Emirate Council, Alhaji Haruna Gunduwawa, who made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen said the Emir made the call after receiving a report of the incident from the father of the deceased, Malam Nasiru Madobi, and the District Head of Madobi in his palace.

He called on the Commissioner of Police in the state to ensure proper investigation into the alleged torture and killing of Abdulkadir by some police officers in the Madobi Division.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the incident.

He said, “Four policemen had already been arrested in connection with the incident.”