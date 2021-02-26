Saturday, February 27, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Police Arraign 2 Housewives Over Vandalisation Of Property

Must read

Trending

Report Recommends More Infrastructure, Schools In FCT

theabujatimes
Research by the Department of Policy, Planning, Research and Statistics of the Education Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has...
Read more
Trending

Photos: Buhari meets new EFCC boss, Bawa behind ‘closed door’ in Abuja

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the new Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa behind ‘closed door’ at...
Read more
Trending

Ethiopian Airlines Appoints Senait Ataklet As Abuja Manager

theabujatimes
Ethiopian Airlines has appointed a new traffic and sales manager, Mrs. Senait Ataklet  for Abuja, Nigeria. Senait Joined the...
Read more
Trending

Police Arraign 2 Housewives Over Vandalisation Of Property

theabujatimes
The police on Thursday arraigned two women in Court in Karu, FCT, for allegedly destroying their neighbour’s TV set and water tank.
Read more
theabujatimes

The police on Thursday arraigned two women in Court in Karu, FCT, for allegedly destroying their neighbour’s TV set and water tank.

The police charged Ladi John, 28, and Blessing Nwabueze, 30, with joint act, criminal trespass, and being in possession of weapons. They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that the complainant, Linda John, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on Feb. 1.

He said the defendants armed with a pestle and knives, trespassed into John’s apartment and broke her 32-inch LED TV, worth N55,000, standing mirror, set of plates and water tank.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety each in like sum and adjourned the case until April 6 for hearing. (NAN)

Previous articlePDP chieftain congratulates lawmaker over Supreme Court victory
Next articleEthiopian Airlines Appoints Senait Ataklet As Abuja Manager
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Report Recommends More Infrastructure, Schools In FCT

theabujatimes
Research by the Department of Policy, Planning, Research and Statistics of the Education Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has...
Read more
Trending

Photos: Buhari meets new EFCC boss, Bawa behind ‘closed door’ in Abuja

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the new Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa behind ‘closed door’ at...
Read more
Trending

Ethiopian Airlines Appoints Senait Ataklet As Abuja Manager

theabujatimes
Ethiopian Airlines has appointed a new traffic and sales manager, Mrs. Senait Ataklet  for Abuja, Nigeria. Senait Joined the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Report Recommends More Infrastructure, Schools In FCT

theabujatimes
Research by the Department of Policy, Planning, Research and Statistics of the Education Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has...
Read more
Trending

Photos: Buhari meets new EFCC boss, Bawa behind ‘closed door’ in Abuja

theabujatimes
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the new Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa behind ‘closed door’ at...
Read more
Trending

Ethiopian Airlines Appoints Senait Ataklet As Abuja Manager

theabujatimes
Ethiopian Airlines has appointed a new traffic and sales manager, Mrs. Senait Ataklet  for Abuja, Nigeria. Senait Joined the...
Read more
Trending

Police Arraign 2 Housewives Over Vandalisation Of Property

theabujatimes
The police on Thursday arraigned two women in Court in Karu, FCT, for allegedly destroying their neighbour’s TV set and water tank.
Read more
Politics

PDP chieftain congratulates lawmaker over Supreme Court victory

theabujatimes
A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Amb Ojong Agbor, has congratulated the member Representing Ogoja/Yala Federal...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

FCT court seals shop in Wuse market over COVID-19 violation

No inch of Yoruba land will be ceded to FG’s Creditors...

#EndSARS: Abuja road users lament gridlock, beg traffic officers to return...

NSCIA delegation meets Buhari in Abuja