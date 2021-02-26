Police Arraign 2 Housewives Over Vandalisation Of Property

The police on Thursday arraigned two women in Court in Karu, FCT, for allegedly destroying their neighbour’s TV set and water tank.

The police charged Ladi John, 28, and Blessing Nwabueze, 30, with joint act, criminal trespass, and being in possession of weapons. They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution counsel, Ayotunde Adeyanju, told the court that the complainant, Linda John, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on Feb. 1.

He said the defendants armed with a pestle and knives, trespassed into John’s apartment and broke her 32-inch LED TV, worth N55,000, standing mirror, set of plates and water tank.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety each in like sum and adjourned the case until April 6 for hearing. (NAN)