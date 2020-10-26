Monday, October 26, 2020

Police Arrest 100 Over Angola Anti-Government Demos

Arsenal 0-1 Leicester: Jamie Vardy seals smash-and-grab victory

abujatimes
Leicester claimed their first away Premier League win at Arsenal as Jamie Vardy's late header sealed a 1-0 smash-and-grab victory at Emirates...
Police deploy helicopter over looted Abuja warehouses

abujatimes
The police authorities on Sunday deployed a helicopter following the looting of warehouses at Idu Industrial Estate, Jabi, Abuja, by suspected hoodlums.
'Coordinated attacks meant to weaken Southwest economy'

abujatimes
Lagos State got a big support on Sunday from governors and ministers from the Southwest geo-political zone. They visited...
Buhari breaks silence on Lekki shootings, pledges justice for dead protesters

abujatimes
Almost a week after, President Muhammadu Buhari has broken his silence on the shooting of #ENDSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos by suspected...
abujatimes

At least 100 people were held following violent weekend anti-government protests in the Angolan capital Luanda, a senior government official announced Sunday.

Anti-riot police fired tear gas and beat protesters to break up the demonstrations that attracted around 2,000 people.

Protesters set up barricades along the roads using skips, boulders, tree trunks and burning tires.

Others set a national flag ablaze, an AFP photographer saw.

Dozens of protesters, including journalists covering the demonstrations, were arrested.

 Salvador Rodrigues, an official with the interior ministry, said on state television that 103 people, including politicians from the largest opposition UNITA party, were in detention.

They were due to appear in court on Monday.

Rodrigues said six police officers were injured during the protests.

He also said a police motorcycle, a car, an ambulance and fire engine were damaged or burnt during the protests that occurred in a working-class neighborhood on the outskirts of the oceanside capital Luanda.

The demonstrations were staged to demand a new date for local government elections that were supposed to happen this year but have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Protesters also demanded jobs and better living conditions.

In a statement on Sunday, the main opposition UNITA accused police of using excessive force to quell the protests and demanded the “unconditional release” of all the arrested people.

UNITA “denounces and condemns the arrest and beating of demonstrators by the national police, which caused chaos on the street.”   

Saturday’s protests were the latest show of disenchantment towards the government by Angolans in recent months.

Previous articlePence staff hit by COVID-19 outbreak as Biden says Trump has surrendered to pandemic
Next articleSanwo-Olu: Lagos needs N1tr to fix destroyed assets
Guinea Braces for More Unrest as Opposition Challenges Election Results

abujatimes
CONAKRY, GUINEA - The West African nation of Guinea is bracing for more postelection unrest after the country's Election Commission on Saturday...
Gunfire and barricades in Guinea as president heads for third term

abujatimes
Gunfire rang out across Guinea’s capital Conakry on Friday and security forces dispersed protesters after results showed President Alpha Conde winning re-election...
Russian, Turkish diplomats discuss Syria, Libya

abujatimes
The deputy foreign ministers of Turkey and Russia discussed settlement of the crises in Libya and Syria in the capital Moscow, Russia’s...
