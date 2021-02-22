Monday, February 22, 2021

Police Arrest 9 Suspected Armed Robbers In Abuja

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested nine suspects for terrorising and engaging in armed robbery along Wuse, Jabi and  Kwali axis.The suspects are: Adah Johnson, 20 years; Ebere Ekueme, 19 years; Freedom Emmanuel, 20 years; Gambo Alanana, 19 years; Gideon Adaga, 35 years; Friday Adanu, 20 years.Others are Danjuma Gambo, 19 years; Abubakar Aliyu, 20 years and Jude Godwin, 25 years, all male.Exhibits recovered from the suspects are: three locally fabricated pistols, one unexpended cartridge, four cutlasses, one cutter, three television sets, four mobile phones and cash sum of N130, 000. 00.Confirming the arrest, Police PRO, FCT, ASP Yusuf Mariam said “the FCT police command arrested nine suspects for armed robbery along Jabi-Utako, Wuse and Kwali axis.“The suspects were arrested during different coordinated intelligence operation between February 10 through 18, 2021.“All the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.
We enjoin residents to remain calm, law-abiding and reiterate our unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.“The Command employs residents to report all suspicious movements , emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line :09022222352.”

