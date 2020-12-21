Police arrest five armed robbery suspects in Abuja

Monday, December 21, 2020

theabujatimes

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says it arrested five armed robbery suspects in Abuja last Wednesday.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam, said in a statement on Sunday that they were arrested around Wuse in the early hours following a distress call.

She said the suspects were arrested by police operatives from Wuse Division, in the course of robbing their victims of their possessions.

Mariam said they confessed to being responsible for criminal activities along Wuse axis.

“The suspects are: **Sanusi Ibrahim 20years, Salim Umar 19years, Kabiru Umar 19years, Shamsudeen Rabiu 20years and* *Ibrahim Shehu 19years all male.* *Exhibits recovered are: Eight (8) wristwatches made of gold and silver, five(5) I-pads, five(5)* *laptops, twenty-five(25) ID and ATM cards,thirty-three (33) sets of gold and silver jewelries, thirty(30) UAE Dirham, three* *thousand(3,000) CFA, one hundred (100) South African Rand, twenty-five thousand* *Naira(N25,000), three(3) cutlasses and one(1) sword.* All the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

“While appealing to residents to promptly report all suspicious movements within their vicinity, the Command wishes to reassure residents of its unflinching resolve to tackle crime and ensure safety in the FCT during the Christmas/New year celebration,” the statement read.

