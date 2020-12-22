Police arrest five robbery suspects in Abuja

Tuesday, December 22, 2020

theabujatimes

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it arrested five robbery suspects in Abuja last Wednesday.

Spokesman Yusuf Mariam on Sunday said they were arrested around Wuse following a distress call that the suspects were about robbing their victims.

Mariam said the suspects confessed to being responsible for criminal activities along the Wuse axis.

She said: “The suspects are Sanusi Ibrahim (20); Salim Umar (19); Kabiru Umar (19); Shamsudeen Rabiu (20) and Ibrahim Shehu (19).

“Exhibits recovered from them are eight wristwatches; five Ipads; five laptops; 25 ID and ATM cards; 33 sets of gold and silver jewelleries; 30 UAE Dirham; 3,000 CFA; 100 South African Rand; N25,000; three cutlasses and one sword.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court after investigation.”

Two suspected members of the Awawa Cult Group were arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad in Oko-Koto, Agege, Lagos State, it was learnt on Sunday.

Police spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi named the suspects as Rasak Babatunde, 22-year-old mechanic and Idowu Wasiu, 16-year-old fashion designer. They were reportedly arrested at their hideout.

A statement by Adejobi said Babatunde and Wasiu were arrested hours after foiling a robbery on the Otedola Bridge.

Some of the areas raided were Isokoko, Oke-Koto, Abattoir, Dopemu, Elere, Oniwaya and Pen Cinema, all in Agege, he added.

