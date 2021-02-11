Police arrest five Shi’ite members in Abuja

The police in Abuja have arrested five members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria for allegedly attempting to attack citizens and destroy public property.

The Federal Capital Territory police spokesperson, ASP Mariam Yusuf, said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday in possession of large stones “which they intended to use to cause havoc.”

The police had last week apprehended six Shi’ite members for allegedly engaging in a violent protest in the FCT.

This brings to 11 the number of IMN members in police custody.

Yusuf in a statement on Wednesday said, “The members of the proscribed sect were arrested in possession of large stones, which they intended to use to cause havoc.

“Consequently, the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of the investigation.”

The statement titled, ‘Police prevent violent members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria from attacking innocent residents,’ appealed to FCT residents to remain calm and law-abiding, while assuring them of the command’s “unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.”