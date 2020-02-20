The police in Abuja have arrested a suspect over the death of an Assistant Director attached to the State House in Abuja, Laetitia Dagan.

47-year-old Dagan was killed by gunmen on Monday evening in her apartment in the Galadimawa District of Abuja.

Laetitia’s Family Announces Burial

The family of late Laetitia Naankang Dagan, have fixed the burial of their daughter for Friday, February 21, 2020.

Dagan, an Assistant Director of Administration in the State House, Abuja, was murdered Monday night.

Dagan, who lived in a boys quarters on 22 Road, B Close, EFAB City Estate, Lokogoma, Abuja, was allegedly molested before the assailants set her ablaze.

Her remains will be interred at her family burial ground at Kwoor, in Kwalla community of Plateau State.

A statement by the command’s spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said a preliminary investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department led to the arrest of one Edirin Ohonre.

Manzah said Ohonre was suspected to have conspired with others now at large to perpetrate the crime.