Sunday, September 27, 2020

Police arrest suspected Abuja car thief in Nasarawa

Webmaster

The Police Command in Nasarawa State says it has arrested a 38-year-old mechanic, who allegedly stole a white Toyota Hilux van belonging to a leading company from Abuja on Friday.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Ramhan Nansel, told newsmen in Lafia that the vehicle with registration number, APP 68 XM, was stolen from where it was packed at Kurudu, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Friday (today) morning.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Commission of Police, Bola Longe, directed operatives of the command to comb all the nooks and crannies of the state in order to recover the stolen vehicle and arrest the perpetrator of the act if found anywhere within the state.

“In compliance with the directive, police operatives attached to Akwanga division on stop-and-search operation intercepted the vehicle along Akwanga-Keffi road, arrested the suspect and recovered the vehicle as exhibit,” he said.

According to him, the suspect, who resides in New Nyanya, Karu Local Government Area of the state, had confessed to committing the crime and investigation is ongoing to unravel other accomplice, NAN reports.

Previous articleManchester City 2-1 Bournemouth: Late Phil Foden winner sees Carabao Cup holders through
Next articleAllegations of fraud trail COVID-19 repeat tests
