Police arrest three suspected drug peddlers in Abuja

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Tuesday arrested three persons for drug peddling in Abuja.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, the suspects, a woman, and two men, were arrested around Gwarinpa and Wuse.

The statement reads, “The FCT Police Command on Monday 14th September 2020 arrested one Emmanuel Uka ‘m’ 27years, Bester David ‘f’ 22years and Mohammed Rabiu ‘m’ 33 years for drug peddling along Gwarinpa and Wuse axis.

“The suspects were arrested by Police Operatives from the Command’s Anti-Narcotics Unit during a routine raid on black spots in these areas.

“The exhibits recovered from the suspects are one (1) sack of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and 100 additional wraps of Indian hemp.

“The suspects will be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.”

Previous articleSoyinka Backs Obasanjo, Says Nigeria Divided under Buhari
Next articleAppeal Court Affirms Seven Years Imprisonment For Abuja Pastor For Rape, Abortion
