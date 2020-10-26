Police deploy helicopter over looted Abuja warehouses

Monday, October 26, 2020

abujatimes

The police authorities on Sunday deployed a helicopter following the looting of warehouses at Idu Industrial Estate, Jabi, Abuja, by suspected hoodlums.

A chopper was seen flying over the location and the surrounding areas while additional police men were deployed to ward off the invaders who were undeterred by the volleys of tear gas canisters released by security forces.

This is happening 24 hours after suspected hoodlums were prevented from raiding a warehouse where COVID-19 palliatives were kept at Area 10, Garki.

Armed policemen on guard duty at the Garki warehouse fired gunshots into the air and chased away the youths.

In the latest incident, the youths in their thousands, including middle-aged men and women, stormed the warehouses and carted away bags of Basmati rice, cartons of cereals and tin tomatoes, bales of clothing and Ankara materials, and every other item they could find.

The miscreants scaled the fence and broke down the doors of the warehouses despite the presence of armed policemen who fired tear gas canisters.

