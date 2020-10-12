Monday, October 12, 2020

Police disperse, arrest #ENDSARS protesters in Abuja

Police disperse, arrest #ENDSARS protesters in Abuja

abujatimes
Police operatives have dispersed #ENDSARS protesters at the Force Headquarters with hot water and tear gas. The protest took...
Read more
abujatimes

Police operatives have dispersed #ENDSARS protesters at the Force Headquarters with hot water and tear gas.

The protest took place shortly after dissolution of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) by the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu.

The protesters, who were not allowed to get close to the gate of the Police Headquarters, stayed back despite the announcement, insisting everyone arrested for participation in the protest nationwide must be released.

It was chaotic atmosphere.

Sounds of gunshots rented the air and dozens of well armed policemen approached the protesters, shooting at them with hot water from a water cannon and tear gas as the protesters scampered for safety.

Some of them were arrested.

Also a number of the protesters sustained injuries in the pandemonium.

