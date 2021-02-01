Police Nab Criminals Behind Robbery, Kidnapping in Abuja

Monday, February 1, 2021

In furtherance with its determination to rid the FCT of criminal elements, the FCT Police Command has arrested seven (7) suspects for armed robbery, cultism and kidnapping along Kabusa, Bwari, Kwali, Gwagwalada and Abaji axis. The suspects were arrested during different coordinated intelligence operation in the month of January. The suspects are: Chidindu Nonso 32years, Sunday Atu 26years, Elisha Matthias 20years, Neche Isaac 25years , Felix Isaiah 29years all male. Exhibits recovered from the suspects are: six (6) locally fabricated pistols, eight (8) unexpended catridges one (1) saw, one (1) hammer, one (1) cutlass and one (1) jack knife. Amongst the suspects are Mohammed Bello 25years and Sani Usman 26years, arrested for armed robbery and attempted kidnap of their victim along Abaji axis. Exhibits recovered from the suspects are: one (1) mobile phone, cash sum of sixty-thousand-naira(N60,000) belonging to their victim and two (2) cutlasses. All the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation. While enjoining residents to remain calm, law-abiding and comply with all COVID-19 regulations, the Command wishes to reiterate its unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT. To report all suspicious movements within your vicinity, emergency or distress, call these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883. To report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line :09022222352. ASP Yusuf Mariam Police Public Relations Officer, For: The Commissioner of Police FCT Police Command, Abuja

Previous articleAbuja City marathon to hold October 2, says Nilayo sports
