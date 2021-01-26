Tuesday, January 26, 2021

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Police Open Fire On Shiites Demanding El-Zakzaky’s Release For COVID-19 Treatment In Abuja

Must read

Trending

Abuja attack: Police arrests proscribed religious movement protesters

theabujatimes
The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has arrested five members of a “proscribed religious movement” for Monday’s violent protest...
Read more
Trending

Police vow to rescue 11 persons kidnapped at Abuja orphanage

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has vowed to rescue 11 persons kidnapped at an orphanage home, in Abuja.
Read more
Trending

Wike’s presidential campaign posters surface in Abuja

theabujatimes
Presidential campaign posters bearing the name and pictures of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, have surfaced in the Federal Capital Territory,...
Read more
Trending

Police Open Fire On Shiites Demanding El-Zakzaky’s Release For COVID-19 Treatment In Abuja

theabujatimes
Police officers have opened fire on protesting members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, popularly known as Shiites, in Abuja and injured some...
Read more
theabujatimes

Police officers have opened fire on protesting members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, popularly known as Shiites, in Abuja and injured some of them in the process.

The group had on Monday staged a protest to demand the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, from a Kaduna Correctional Centre after they had been tested and found positive for COVID-19.

One of the Shiite protesters shot in the hand

The peaceful protest, which was held at the Federal Secretariat hub of the civil service, was disrupted when the police swooped on them and fired live bullets and teargas canisters at the crowd.

One of the protesters was shot in the hand while some others sustained varying degrees of injury.

The serene atmosphere in the area became charged, leading to commotion as members of the group and passersby scampered for safety.

The incident also disrupted traffic in the area as motorists were forced to take alternative routes to avoid being caught up in the melee.

The group had on Sunday in a statement asked the Nigerian government to release the cleric and his wife from prison to enable them to have medical treatment since they had tested positive for COVID-19.

Previous articleBADDEST!!! Davido Celebrates As ‘Jowo’ Hit 10,000,000 Views On Youtube
Next articleWike’s presidential campaign posters surface in Abuja
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Abuja attack: Police arrests proscribed religious movement protesters

theabujatimes
The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has arrested five members of a “proscribed religious movement” for Monday’s violent protest...
Read more
Trending

Police vow to rescue 11 persons kidnapped at Abuja orphanage

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has vowed to rescue 11 persons kidnapped at an orphanage home, in Abuja.
Read more
Trending

Wike’s presidential campaign posters surface in Abuja

theabujatimes
Presidential campaign posters bearing the name and pictures of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, have surfaced in the Federal Capital Territory,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Trending

Abuja attack: Police arrests proscribed religious movement protesters

theabujatimes
The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has arrested five members of a “proscribed religious movement” for Monday’s violent protest...
Read more
Trending

Police vow to rescue 11 persons kidnapped at Abuja orphanage

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has vowed to rescue 11 persons kidnapped at an orphanage home, in Abuja.
Read more
Trending

Wike’s presidential campaign posters surface in Abuja

theabujatimes
Presidential campaign posters bearing the name and pictures of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, have surfaced in the Federal Capital Territory,...
Read more
Trending

Police Open Fire On Shiites Demanding El-Zakzaky’s Release For COVID-19 Treatment In Abuja

theabujatimes
Police officers have opened fire on protesting members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, popularly known as Shiites, in Abuja and injured some...
Read more
Life & Arts

BADDEST!!! Davido Celebrates As ‘Jowo’ Hit 10,000,000 Views On Youtube

theabujatimes
Nigerian singer and CEO of Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) Davido celebrates as ‘Jowo’ hit 10,000,000 M views on YouTube.
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

CP orders post-mortem on lady allegedly killed by SARS in Abuja

#EndSARS: Protester shot dead as Nigerians demand end to notorious police...

Abuja attack: Police arrests proscribed religious movement protesters

Amaechi apologies for Abuja-Kaduna train breakdown