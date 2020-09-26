Police parade 17 teachers over alleged exam malpractices in Abuja

Sunday, September 27, 2020

The police in Abuja, yesterday, paraded 17 teachers over alleged involvement in malpractices in the August/September West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations across the country.

The suspects among them, school principals were arrested at Bauchi, Kano, Nasarawa and Rivers states. Parading the suspects before newsmen, the Force Police Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said the examination body had began a massive collaboration and partnership with the Nigeria Police Force, designed to strengthen the integrity of its examination processes.

Previous articleFG inaugurates Infectious Disease Centre in Abuja
Next articleDon’t panic, we are flying for Nigeria’s Independence – NAF tells Abuja residents
