Police parade 17 teachers over alleged exam malpractices in Abuja

The police in Abuja, yesterday, paraded 17 teachers over alleged involvement in malpractices in the August/September West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations across the country.

The suspects among them, school principals were arrested at Bauchi, Kano, Nasarawa and Rivers states. Parading the suspects before newsmen, the Force Police Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said the examination body had began a massive collaboration and partnership with the Nigeria Police Force, designed to strengthen the integrity of its examination processes.