Police parade alleged vehicle thief in Abuja

A 38-year-old man, Solomon Onyino, of the New Nyanya area of the Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, has been apprehended by the police for allegedly stealing a Toyota Hilux vehicle at Kurudu, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel.

The statement said police personnel attached to the Akwanga Division, who were on stop-and-search operation, intercepted the vehicle on the Akwanga-Keffi Road, where the suspect was arrested.

“The command arrested one suspect and recovered one Toyota Hilux vehicle allegedly stolen at Kurudu, FCT, Abuja,” the statement said.

It added that the command, upon the receipt of the information around 5pm on Friday, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Bola Longe, directed his officers and men to comb all the nooks and crannies of the state so as to recover the stolen vehicle, and in the process, the command arrested the perpetrator of the act.

“On August 25, 2020, around 5pm on Friday, information was received that one white Toyota Hilux vehicle number plat APP 68 XM, property of C&I Leasing Plc, was stolen from where it was parked at Kurudu in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja,” the statement added.

The statement added that the suspect had confessed to the crime and that investigation into the incident was ongoing and the suspect would be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.