Thursday, December 10, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Police Rescue 10-year-old Kidnap Victim In Abuja, Arrest Suspects

Must read

COVID-19

Okonjo-Iweala projects when Nigeria, Africa will have access to COVID-19 vaccine

theabujatimes
Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has stated that Nigeria and other African countries will get access to COVID-19 vaccines...
Read more
Business

PAN To Begin 2-Shift Vehicle Production Lines In 6 Months

theabujatimes
The new management of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN), has said that it will in the next six months, commence two shifts of...
Read more
Business

Polaris Bank Commences US Dollar Payout To Money Transfer Recipients

theabujatimes
Polaris Bank has commenced payment of US dollars to all beneficiaries of money transfer across all its branches in the country.
Read more
Life & Arts

Wizkid, Burna Boy win big at MOBO Awards 2020

theabujatimes
On December 10, 2020, the MOBO Awards returned after a three-year hiatus andNigerian superstars, Wizkid and Burna Boy won big at...
Read more
theabujatimes

Police operatives from Karshi division of the Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigeria Police Force, have rescued a 10-year-old kidnap victim and also arrested the suspects linked to his kidnap along Angwan Boyi-Karshi axis.

The Police PRO, FCT command, ASP Mariam Yusuf, who confirmed the development, listed the suspects as Lalo Bode, 24; Dahiru Aliyu, 20, and Rabo Yusuf 20; all males who confessed to the crime and other criminal activities along  the Karshi axis.

In another development, police operatives also arrested other suspected kidnappers operating along Kwaita-Kwali, Kuje, Bwari and Karshi axis.

The Police PRO said it was in continuation with the relentless efforts of the Police to rid the Federal Capital Territory of kidnappers’ activities.

She further explained that “Following credible intelligence, the suspects were arrested by Police operatives from the Command’s Anti-kidnapping Squad during coordinated raids on these areas.

“The suspects confessed to being involved in kidnapping activities, supply of logistics to kidnappers and cattle rustling,” she said.

The suspects are: Yau Tukur, 30; Bissalla Dallatu, 31; Danladi Sule, 29; Dikko Adamu, 30; Usman Abdullahi, 30; Mati Umaru, 30; Abubakar Usman, 55; and Abubakar Abdullahi, 25 year-old.

Exhibits recovered include one unregistered Bajaj motorcycle, cash sum of N340,000 and one Tecno phone.

Previous articleAbuja University holds discussion on Bangabandhu’s foreign policy
Next articleZamfara: INEC declares PDP winner of Bakura constituency bye-election
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Abuja University holds discussion on Bangabandhu’s foreign policy

theabujatimes
DHAKA, Dec 10, 2020 (BSS) – Nigeria’s major Abuja University has held adiscussion on ‘Bangabandhu’s Philosophy and Thoughts on Foreign Policy andInternational...
Read more
Trending

Police Deploy Personnel, Water Cannon To Court As Sowore, Bakare’s Trial Resumes In Abuja

theabujatimes
The Nigeria Police Force has again deployed armed personnel to the premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja, as the trial of...
Read more
Trending

Lawan, Gbajabiamila, govs, discuss internal democracy in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Senate President Ahmed Lawan, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the governors of Yobe, Kogi and Gombe...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

COVID-19

Okonjo-Iweala projects when Nigeria, Africa will have access to COVID-19 vaccine

theabujatimes
Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has stated that Nigeria and other African countries will get access to COVID-19 vaccines...
Read more
Business

PAN To Begin 2-Shift Vehicle Production Lines In 6 Months

theabujatimes
The new management of Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN), has said that it will in the next six months, commence two shifts of...
Read more
Business

Polaris Bank Commences US Dollar Payout To Money Transfer Recipients

theabujatimes
Polaris Bank has commenced payment of US dollars to all beneficiaries of money transfer across all its branches in the country.
Read more
Life & Arts

Wizkid, Burna Boy win big at MOBO Awards 2020

theabujatimes
On December 10, 2020, the MOBO Awards returned after a three-year hiatus andNigerian superstars, Wizkid and Burna Boy won big at...
Read more
Sports

Champions League: Teams Liverpool, Man City can face in Round of 16 revealed

theabujatimes
Liverpool and Manchester City will be seeded for the Champions League last-16 draw, after finishing top of Group D and C respectively.
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

Retired Director Donates Tree Seedlings for Beautification of Abuja

Indigenes seek full state status for Abuja

University Reopening: ASUU ask FG to pay salary arrears of members,...

Abuja court quashes forgery suit against Eremieyo