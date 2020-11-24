Police set to rescue kidnapped priest in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it has launched a manhunt to trail and apprehend the abductors of a Catholic priest, Reverend Fr. Matthew Dajo, and rescue him.

The priest was reportedly kidnapped around Yangoji village along Kwali area council in the FCT on Sunday.

Police public relations officer of the command, Miriam Yusuf, urged FCT residents to be calm and report any “suspicious movements” they observe.

Yusuf said the police in the nation’s capital are committed to protecting the lives and property of the residents.

She said: “The Commissioner of Police, FCT, Bala Ciroma, has launched a manhunt to trail and apprehend the suspects

“While urging residents to be security conscious and promptly report all suspicious movements, the command wishes to reiterate its unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.”