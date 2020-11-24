Tuesday, November 24, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

Trending

Police set to rescue kidnapped priest in Abuja

Must read

World News

Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Biden transition

theabujatimes
WASHINGTON/WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - After weeks of waiting, President Donald Trump’s administration on Monday cleared the way for President-elect Joe Biden to...
Read more
Trending

Police set to rescue kidnapped priest in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it has launched a manhunt to trail and apprehend the abductors of a Catholic priest,...
Read more
Trending

Court orders sale of Ndume’s property in Abuja to raise N500m bail bond

theabujatimes
The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, remanded the senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, in Kuje prison, following his...
Read more
Trending

Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Abuja

theabujatimes
Miriam Yusuf, spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, confirmed the incident. Yusuf urged residents of the nation’s capital to...
Read more
theabujatimes

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it has launched a manhunt to trail and apprehend the abductors of a Catholic priest, Reverend Fr. Matthew Dajo, and rescue him. 

The priest was reportedly kidnapped around Yangoji village along Kwali area council in the FCT on Sunday.

Police public relations officer of the command, Miriam Yusuf, urged FCT residents to be calm and report any “suspicious movements” they observe.

Yusuf said the police in the nation’s capital are committed to protecting the lives and property of the residents.

She said: “The Commissioner of Police, FCT, Bala Ciroma, has launched a manhunt to trail and apprehend the suspects

“While urging residents to be security conscious and promptly report all suspicious movements, the command wishes to reiterate its unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.”

Previous articleCourt orders sale of Ndume’s property in Abuja to raise N500m bail bond
Next articleTrump administration gives green light to proceed with Biden transition
- Advertisement -

More articles

Trending

Court orders sale of Ndume’s property in Abuja to raise N500m bail bond

theabujatimes
The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, remanded the senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, in Kuje prison, following his...
Read more
Trending

Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Abuja

theabujatimes
Miriam Yusuf, spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, confirmed the incident. Yusuf urged residents of the nation’s capital to...
Read more
Trending

Amaechi apologies for Abuja-Kaduna train breakdown

theabujatimes
Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has apologised to Nigerians for the breakdown on the Abuja-Kaduna rail locomotives which occurred between November 18...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

World News

Trump administration gives green light to proceed with Biden transition

theabujatimes
WASHINGTON/WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - After weeks of waiting, President Donald Trump’s administration on Monday cleared the way for President-elect Joe Biden to...
Read more
Trending

Police set to rescue kidnapped priest in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it has launched a manhunt to trail and apprehend the abductors of a Catholic priest,...
Read more
Trending

Court orders sale of Ndume’s property in Abuja to raise N500m bail bond

theabujatimes
The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, remanded the senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, in Kuje prison, following his...
Read more
Trending

Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Abuja

theabujatimes
Miriam Yusuf, spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, confirmed the incident. Yusuf urged residents of the nation’s capital to...
Read more
Trending

Amaechi apologies for Abuja-Kaduna train breakdown

theabujatimes
Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has apologised to Nigerians for the breakdown on the Abuja-Kaduna rail locomotives which occurred between November 18...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

CAN, Martins, Oyedepo, others urge FG to reconsider CAMA Bill

Ex-Minister’s son arrested in Abuja over alleged robbery at Bureau De...

After 20 more years, God can call me home –Obasanjo

We’ll not support reopening of varsities, ASUU zones insist