Policeman arrested for killing 19-year old in Abuja

Monday, October 5, 2020

A policeman has been arrested for killing a 19-year old man, Jonah Samson, in Abuja.

Jonah was shot and killed by the unidentified policeman on Saturday at Apo area.

According to a statement by the FCT Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Ciroma, has ordered a meticulous investigation into the unfortunate gunshot incident.

“The Police Officer identified to have shot the deceased has been arrested, detained and will be charged accordingly.

“While commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police wishes to guarantee members of the public that the Command will be lucid in its investigation and ensure the findings are made public,” the statement read.

