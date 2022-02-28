Political and you will Standard Reports Incidents away from Feb fourteen

———————– So it diary try registered every single day. ** Indicates the fresh new incidents ———————– Friday, FEB. 14 ** PRAGUE/ VIENNA/ WARSAW – Deputy Foreign Minister out of Malaysia Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar often deal with doing work visits on Czech Republic, Austria and you will Poland. (To help you Feb. 21) ** BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Finest Minister regarding Malaysia Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob tend to take on 1st formal trip to Bandar Seri Begawan. (So you can Feb. 15) ** BRUSSELS – NATO Assistant-General Jens Stoltenberg and you can Colombian Chairman Ivan Duque Marquez deliver statements – 1630 GMT. ** PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Tanzania’s Chairman Samia Suluhu in the Elysee Palace for the Paris – 1100 GMT. ** BRUSSELS – Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez head to from the European union Payment – 0930 GMT. ** EDINBURGH – United kingdom Primary Minister Boris Johnson visit to Cumbria and you will Scotland. ** PARIS – Western overseas ministers have a tendency to hold crisis discussions on the countries’ future visibility attacking Islamist militants within the Mali because the France arrangements good drawdown regarding soldiers. BERLIN – 72nd Berlin Internationally Motion picture Event (so you’re able to (to help you Mar. 1). MANILA – Minister of Additional Points regarding India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will see Philippines. (In order to Feb. 15) MARSEILLE, France – European union exchange ministers see within the Marseille (Finally day) MOSCOW – Brazil’s chairman Jair Bolsonaro can meet Vladimir Putin for the Moscow in the course of tensions ranging from Russia together with United states over Ukraine. MOSCOW – Zbigniew Rau, International Minister away from Poland, exactly who already presides on OSCE, will start his check out from inside the Moscow. KYIV – President regarding Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky tend to hold discussions that have Chancellor away from the newest Federal Republic off Germany Olaf Scholz. MOSCOW – Jair Bolsonaro, President regarding Brazil, to visit Russia (so you’re able to Feb.17) KYIV – Italian language Chancellor Olaf Scholz to invest visit to Ukraine. ABU DHABI – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits the United Arab Emirates as part of work to boost venture among them countries, mending connections strained from the many years of animosity. (To help you Feb 15). Internationally – Romantic days celebration. BEIRUT – 17th wedding of the assassination away from previous Lebanese Perfect Minister Rafik al-Hariri. sugardaddyforme pЕ™ihlГЎЕЎenГ­ – – – – – – – – – Saturday, FEB. 15

** BRUSSELS – NATO Secretary general Jens Stoltenberg provides a news conference prior to a meeting regarding NATO cover ministers from inside the Brussels – 1200 GMT. ** MADRID – Spain’s International points minister Jose Manuel Albares and his awesome German similar Annalena Baerbock keep a news conference in the The country of spain – 1230 GMT. ** STRASBOURG, France – Eu foreign rules master Joent on the European union relations that have Africa, just before a conference creating into the Thursday between Eu and you can African Commitment leadership – 1400 GMT. ** STRASBOURG, France – Ivan Duque Marquez, Chairman out of Colombia seems during the Western european Parliament.

** HELSINKI – Greece’s Minister off International Products Nikos Dendias check outs Finland to meet up with Minister to own Foreign Factors Pekka Haavisto to discuss on top of other things the security state into the Europe. A combined press conference will be kept – 1445 GMT. BRUSSELS – NATO Secretary general Jens Stoltenberg brings a news conference ahead of an event of NATO cover ministers for the Brussels – 1200 GMT RIGA – Italian language President Steinmeier keeps news conference into the Latvia – 1700 GMT New york city – U.N. Defense Council in order to meet into Yemen – 2000 GMT MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tend to keep talks inside the Moscow. RIGA, Latvia – Italian language President Frank-Walter Steinmeier along with his wife Elke Buedenbender visit Latvia to help you speak to Chairman Egils Levits with his spouse Andra Levite when you look at the Riga. MOSCOW – Business for Safeguards and Co-procedure when you look at the Europe (OSCE) Chairman-in-Place of work, Minister regarding Foreign Activities away from Poland, Zbigniew Rau commonly keep conversations having Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the Moscow – – – – – – – – – WEDNESDAY, FEB. sixteen