Political leaders reward bandits under the guise of negotiation – Albert

A professor of African History, Peace and Conflict Studies, Isaac Albert, who is also the pioneer Director of the Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ibadan, Oyo State, shares with TUNDE AJAJA his views on the current insecurity in the country and the way out

The level of insecurity in the country has taken a frightening dimension, ranging from banditry to terrorism, kidnapping and armed robbery, how did we get to this level?

I think we got here because of what I would regard as the lack of political will to solve the problem of insecurity in Nigeria. I said the lack of political will because there was nothing we didn’t say in the past about what we are witnessing now. Since 2015, we have been talking about the different aspects of the problem; the herdsmen crisis, escalation of Boko Haram crisis, banditry and kidnapping. We complained about these daily but the handlers of the President (Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.)), dismissed all of us as wailers, and I think one by one some stopped talking. Right here in our faces, we see things getting out of hands, to the extent that the President a few days ago said it is only God that can solve the insecurity problem around the Nigeria-Niger border. I think that is really embarrassing.

Many people have also criticised him for that statement, why do you find it embarrassing?

That statement suggests that the President is overwhelmed by the problem, because the problems are escalating daily; Nigerians can no longer travel freely to their villages in some cases and there are instances criminals come into homes to abduct husbands or wives or children. Our schoolchildren are no longer safe. So, to me, it was a problem we saw and complained about long ago, but one that the government allowed to escalate to this level, because if the government had listened to wise counsel across the country, including the resolutions of the National Assembly that were ignored, many of these problems would have been solved, but the President creates an impression that he has a better understanding of how to solve the problem. Unfortunately, we are not actually seeing any result from whatever strategies that the President and his handlers have. So Nigerians are just praying that they would not become victims of the escalating problems and they are also hopeful that probably one day, the government of the day would get it right. But for now, there seems to be no light at the end of the dark tunnel; and as the President said, only God can help us out.

From the much you have seen, why is it that the government doesn’t have the political will?

As a scientist and professor of security studies, I have critically looked at the situation, I have watched the body language of the President and I have carefully studied his political rhetoric, I think it’s a case of voodooism.

How do you mean?

I believe there is a spiritual dimension to this issue. The President, I think, has been hijacked by some people who have shared with him some spiritual messages the rest of us don’t understand. That is my suspicion now. We have obvious security problems that even the blind can see, but the President is refusing to take advice from anybody. So, I think it goes beyond what the ordinary eyes can see. Many of these political leaders are controlled by spiritualists; those that the Bible refers to as rulers of darkness in high places. To me, I don’t think it’s ordinary, because what is expected ordinarily is that when you have security problems, you do a scientific analysis of the problems and you use the outcome of the analysis to package solutions. In this case, the President has consistently been acknowledging the fact that things are not going well, with the security of Nigeria, yet he’s not taking the right actions. So, there is nothing to suspect than unhealthy spirituality.

Does it mean you agree with what former Presidential spokesperson, Dr Reuben Abati, said when he stated that there were evil spirits in the Presidential Villa?

I agree with Abati, but we have to differentiate between what Abati said and what we are witnessing. What Abati said was that there is a spiritual problem with the State House or inside the State House and that when you get there, you are controlled by some evil forces that would not wish you any success. But, we have to differentiate it from the disposition of the President himself. I think this one is higher. It’s beyond the general one in the State House. I said this because he is not the first President to use the State House. They all went there, made their mistakes but this one is difficult for anybody to understand. The National Assembly threatened him, they said they wouldn’t pass the budget but they have passed it. They said other things but they went back on their words and did what they said they wouldn’t do. So, we have a President that cannot be advised and a President that is bigger than our problems. So, I don’t know how we would do it. We should all join the President to be praying for solutions to come from God. I think the military is also working with him because they said they were doing spiritual warfare.

Could the rising insecurity be due to years of fighting terrorism or is it an offshoot of other social vices like poverty?

We have several factors that are at play in the country at this moment. We have our internal problems like poverty, poor governance and political wickedness. The leaders tell us their budget but the money is not spent on the people, so marginalisation of the people, minority groups and other issues are there. So, we have our internal problems. But the more serious ones are external and they are not known to the Nigeria public in general. Those of us who study the external security environment have written extensively about it and we have been complaining about these problems.

What are the external factors?

The most important is the insecurity in the Sahel region. The entire stretch from Mauritania to Senegal, Burkina Faso, Djibouti is referred to as the Sahel. Today, that area is known globally as the headquarters of terrorists all over the world. Different terrorist organisations all over the world have their franchise and headquarters along that dangerous corridor. However, all the countries in the Sahel have put in place different measures to shut their doors against these criminal elements but Nigeria decided to open its own borders. These people come in as herdsmen through northern Nigeria. So, we have been very careless with how we receive people from the Sahel, and when you criticise them, they say you are abusing some ethnic groups or because you are a southerner, while we opened our door and these people came in. Nigeria is not the only country in the Sahel. Why are Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire and other countries not having our kind of problem? It’s because we decided to open our doors and these people are spread all over the country. So, they are the ones creating all these problems for us and if we carelessly open our doors for them, we must know how to actually live with them. The intensity of our problems is a product of interplay between internal and external factors of insecurity.

When the President said only God could help us to secure our borders, he was referring to our border with Niger, which covers about 1,400km, is it an impossible task to police our borders?

It is not an impossible task; it is just a lack of political will. People move in and out of Niger Republic and people say it boldly that they came to trade in Katsina State but they go back to sleep in Niger Republic, while we were deceiving the international community that we shut all our borders. People say it openly that they come to trade in Katsina while they live in Niger. People move up and down, but we are deceiving everybody that we are managing our borders. We are not serious people. There is no country that is unserious as Nigeria that would have the kind of good security we are looking for. It is not possible. You cannot have your cake and eat it. The borders between Nigeria and Niger are not the only borders in Africa. People come from Niger to kill people in Nigeria and they go back to Niger to go and sleep. Why is that corridor so dangerous? To me, it is a lack of political will to keep Nigeria safe. Nigeria will become safer when those who are benefitting from the insecurity stop their criminal activities.

There has been conflicting information on how the Kankara schoolboys were freed or released, what does this lack of coordination mean to criminals?

That is exactly what we have witnessed. These criminals know that we are not a coordinated people; we are not a coordinated country; the security agents are not coordinated; the political leaders are not coordinated and that is what they are exploiting. So, the military would want to present it to us as a rescue, the civilian rulers would want to present it to us as something else. It shows clearly that we are not coordinated. But, what I can pick from this, based on my own professional perspective, is that indeed several agencies participated in that operation to get the boys out, but there is confusion in the explanation of what happened. Each of these agencies wants to take all the credit. However, the most disgraceful part of this, if we move beyond people trying to canonise themselves, is that none of the bandits was arrested or killed and the whole thing melted just like that. It’s very strange.

What do you deduce from that?

It tells you that there is a big conspiracy against Nigerians by some of these people claiming to be our leaders.

States like Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna negotiated with the bandits, but now that has changed, was it a right move to negotiate with them or it portrayed us as being weak?

Nowadays, countries negotiate with bandits and terrorists. I think the only problem we are having in Nigeria is that we are not doing it the way it is done. To me, ours looks like an exercise in rewarding criminals and that is why it is not working. The criminals are rewarded, and given that criminals have an insatiable and big tummy for eating bad food, in which case you give them something and they come back, ours is not working because we do not do it professionally. This is not the way negotiation is done all over the world. I don’t even think there is any serious negotiation; it seemed like just calling them to lay down their arms and giving them some money. So, they collect the money and move from one state to another state where they are also compensated for criminality and then to another state where they are also given money. They are better organised than those who are leading us.

With the situation of things, do we need foreign help?

Yes, we need foreign help and I think that was part of what the President was saying when he was referring to God. But unfortunately, we are not humble enough to call for the support of the international community and I don’t think we also have the diplomatic strength to even call for the support of the international community. The international community is not helping because we are not organised as a serious people. For example, I hear our state officials saying countries are not providing us arms and that we are blocked from accessing arms from the international market. What is done in other parts of the world is that when you have that type of problem, you engage the countries that are making it impossible for you to have access to arms. You ask them what the problems are and they would suggest to you the things you need to correct. When you correct those things, you come back with a clean slate and you get some support. But in our case, they are not supporting us and what we do is abuse them, and then we continue to be in the bad book of these countries. I have never seen this kind of Nigerian situation before. If we want to solve our problem with the international community, we need diplomats that are well schooled, who would advise the government appropriately and engage the international community critically and actionably. With that, you begin to solve the problems and so if arms were not sold to you in 2019 and 2020, probably by 2021 they begin to open the market for you. Is it the countries that are not selling arms to you that you are expecting to come and fight on your side? They won’t come. Many things are upside down in this country and I don’t know how we are going to get out of the mess.

Governor Babagana Zulum has said repeatedly that government should engage mercenaries to fight the Boko Haram insurgents, and that we cannot have millions of young people roaming the streets when our security agencies, especially the military, are understaffed. What do you make of these recommendations?

There is nothing wrong with employing or engaging those that are called military contractors; they are no longer called mercenaries. These are people who fought several battles in the past and who demonstrated a high level of gallantry. These are professionals. During the civil war, we had people like Col Benjamin Adekunle, known as Black Scorpion. He was a real soldier and he fought very well during the Nigerian civil war. These military contractors have a way of assembling themselves and what they do is that when you are a war to fight, you go to them, engage them and they come in with their own intelligence, strategies and weapons, in addition to yours. And in most cases, they perform better than national armies, given their past experiences in dealing with similar difficult situations. So, to me, there is nothing wrong with engaging them. Even countries that have enough soldiers, like the United States, still engage them. They were engaged in Iraq, Afghanistan and some of them were engaged in Syria. Therefore, there is nothing wrong in engaging them, but the problem is that when you have political leaders that are not properly schooled in modern warfare, they look at it as something humiliating or something that is not good. I think that is the problem with this new regime since Buhari came in. Former President Goodluck Jonathan engaged them and they did very well, but Buhari felt it was disgraceful for Nigeria to be using them and he asked them to leave. That is why the military contractors have now said that even if Nigeria calls them back, they will not come and that Nigeria should manage its problems.

What of the contrast between inadequate personnel in the security agencies while millions roam the street in search of jobs?

Yes, we do not have enough soldiers in Nigeria but the President cannot claim to be unaware of the fact that we do not have enough soldiers. I was a member of the Presidential Committee that reviewed the Nigerian Defence Policy in 2014 and 2015. This issue was clearly articulated in our report that we do not have enough soldiers to fight any war in Nigeria. Yet, solving the problem requires the kind of commitment that I don’t think we have. I remember that when we were sitting in that committee, we said even if we don’t have enough soldiers, let us recruit more and then we asked ourselves, how many soldiers can the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna train within a specified period? We realised that even if we assumed that we had the capacity of recruiting and training enough fighting forces, we realised that NDA does not have the capacity to produce enough officers to lead those soldiers. Warfare is not just a matter of training people to fight and you give them guns; you need to build them up into battalions, platoons and different units, and each of these units are commanded by a number of officers, but we realised that the coping capacity of the NDA is below what is required. So, we made our recommendations and I thought that since 2014/2015, we would have responded proactively to some of those recommendations and at least reduce the deficit in the personnel shortage. I think the problem basically is that we are not too serious about managing any problem in Nigeria. We talk about it but the problems are not solved. Nigeria is a very funny society. Every sector is facing poor governance and that is escalating on a daily basis. Our political leaders are only interested in themselves and their children. They are not interested in the rest of society.

What should the government do in the immediate to address these problems?

Financial Times of London published a report a few days ago and said we are at the last stage of state failure; that Nigeria is becoming a completely failed state. The last stage of state failure bothers on the issue of insecurity. Once you are not able to secure your borders and protect citizens, that is the end of that country. You then begin to move in the direction of Somalia and Libya and I think that is the direction in which we are moving. The first solution is for the President to listen to the National Assembly. The two chambers of the National Assembly are frustrated, he should listen to them. That is the first step and that would lead to other steps. It’s not only the removal of service chiefs that they have spoken about; there were other recommendations. Let him go and listen to them and the rest of us would start to think we have probably started on the path of getting out of the problem.