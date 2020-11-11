Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Pompeo Refuses to Acknowledge Biden’s Victory in Press Briefing

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a press conference at the State Department in Washington, DC, on October 21, 2020. - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday he hoped Sudan will soon recognize Israel as Washington moved to remove the Arab country as a state sponsor of terrorism."We continue to work to make the case to every country to recognize Israel," Pompeo told reporters. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / POOL / AFP)/2020-10-22 00:50:05/

Chelsea are title contenders, but Frank Lampard must keep players happy, says Paul Merson

Paul Merson insists Chelsea are Premier League title contenders this season, but Frank Lampard has one big challenge: keep the players happy.
Sam Adeyemi, Davido, Tuface, Kanu, 46 others sued over #EndSARS protests

An activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, has filed a criminal complaint before a Chief Magistrate’s court in Abuja against 50 persons for their alleged...
Sports ministry to spend N798.75m on Abuja stadium

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has proposed to spend a total of N798.75m on various projects at the Moshood Abiola...
#EndSARS: Hoodlums cart away over N1bn worth of vehicles, motorcycles, others in Abuja

Over N1billion worth of vehicles, motorcycles among other valuables were carted away by hoodlums in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the...
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refused to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, saying there will be a smooth transition into a second Trump administration.

According to various U.S. media outlets, Pompeo also said at a news briefing on Tuesday that all the votes will be counted and electors will then be selected in a process laid out by the Constitution.

Additionally, Pompeo ridiculed a reporter who asked whether Trump’s refusal to concede undermines the State Department’s advice to other countries about accepting the results of free and fair elections.

In response to Pompeo’s remarks, Democratic Rep. Eliot Engel of New York, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee, said Pompeo should not play along with the groundless and dangerous attacks on the legitimacy of last week’s election.

CNN reported that diplomats at the State Department expressed shock, confusion and outrage at Pompeo’s comment, which they claim undermined their work to promote fair elections and peaceful democratic transitions overseas.

Previous articleIndia’s ruling BJP, allies win regional polls in a boost to Modi
Next articleChina ousts pro-democracy Hong Kong lawmakers in new crackdown
World News

China ousts pro-democracy Hong Kong lawmakers in new crackdown

China has passed legislation that allows for the immediate disqualification of lawmakers in Hong Kong deemed as unpatriotic and dangerous to national security, in...
World News

India’s ruling BJP, allies win regional polls in a boost to Modi

India’s governing party and its allies have won key state election seen as a barometer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s handling...
World News

Peru’s Congress votes to impeach president

Peru's Congress voted Monday night to impeach President Martin Vizcarra over corruption allegations.  Earlier in the day, Vizcarra appeared...
