PREMIER LEAGUE!! Aston Villa Postpone Tottenham Clash Over Coronavirus (See Details)

Aston Villa’s home date with Everton on Sunday has become the latest Premier League game to be postponed during the coronavirus pandemic.

A “significant” Covid-19 outbreak at Villa Park has forced Dean Smith’s side to take decisive action.

An FA Cup third-round clash with Liverpool did go ahead, albeit with an U23 side fielded by the Villans, but a meeting with Tottenham that was due to take place on Wednesday was called off.

With a number of first-team players and staff still in self-isolation, the West Midlands outfit have been forced to accept that a tie with Everton will have to be fit into an already testing schedule at a later date.

A statement on the club’s official website reads: