Premier League Hot Boy Jack Grealish Told To Snub Man United For Man City

Jack Grealish has been urged to head for City over United if a move to Manchester is to be made at some stage in the future, with Gareth Barry speaking from experience when it comes to offering transfer advice to the Aston Villa playmaker.

The former Villans midfielder made his own move from the West Midlands to the North West back in 2009.

Barry was, like Grealish, a product of a Villa’s academy system and an ambitious England international looking to further himself by chasing down major honours at a heavyweight outfit.

Grealish has seen a similar switch mooted, with United having been monitoring his situation for some time, and a scramble for his signature is expected to be sparked once an exit door swings open.

North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal have been told to put themselves the mix if a creative midfielder comes up for grabs, but Barry believes the Etihad Stadium would be a perfect landing spot for the talented 25-year-old.

He has told talkSPORT: