Thursday, February 4, 2021

President Buhari Arrives In Abuja After 4-Day Visit To Daura

theabujatimes

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Abuja after his four-day trip to his hometown, Daura in Katsina State.

He was received at about 6:00 pm on Tuesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by government officials including the inspector general of police, Mohammed Adamu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello.

The President was in Daura for the registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress.

After the exercise, the president called on Nigerians to support the development of the country and believes all hands must be on deck in the quest for nation-building.

President Muhammadu Buhari is welcomed back to Abuja on February 2, 2021.

The 78-year-old also assured Nigerians that his administration will be transparent and open with the implementation of the 2021 budget.

He noted that the budget aptly captured some of the visions of the administration, and all efforts will be poured in to ensure effective implementation.

“We have directed all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies to follow what is in the budget so that we can get the National Assembly to easily support the next budget,” the President said, as quoted in a statement by spokesman Garba Shehu.

“We can tell them what we have received, and how it was spent. We are always ready to make the balance sheet available for all Nigerians and the National Assembly. We have nothing to hide.’’

Previous articleNo Nigerian Artist Can Defeat Tiwa Savage In A Battle Of Hits – Teebillz Bets 1M Dollars
Next articleFG approves N1.3bn surveillance cameras for Lagos, Abuja airports
