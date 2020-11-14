Sunday, November 15, 2020

info@theabujatimes.com

World News

President Trump threatens to withhold COVID-19 vaccine from New York in new feud with Governor Cuomo

Must read

Sports

Nigeria 4-4 Sierra Leone: Super Eagles stunned as Leone Stars come back from four down

theabujatimes
Gernot Rohr’s men roared into a four-goal lead at Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, but were ultimately forced to settle for a...
Read more
Trending

2Face, Peruzzi, Bella Shmurda, Jimmy Jatt, others storm Abuja as Exodus returns

theabujatimes
Nigerian legendary singer, 2Face Idibia will headline the Exodus event holding in Abuja this Sunday. Recall that the last...
Read more
Trending

FG set to commission National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by the honorable Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, is set to commission...
Read more
Africa News

Morocco launches military operations at Guerguerat border crossing

theabujatimes
The Moroccan army confirmed in a statement on Friday: "The Royal Armed Forces had, on Thursday night, deployed a security belt in...
Read more
theabujatimes

New York governor Andrew Cuomo and President Trump reignited their feud after the president threatened to withhold a COVID-19 vaccine from the state in his first public remarks in over a week.

Speaking in the White House Rose Garden on Friday, Trump was touting the effectiveness of Operation Warp Speed his administration’s coronavirus vaccine program when he singled out Cuomo and took aim at his home state.

“As soon as April the vaccine will be available to the entire general population, with the exception of places like New York state, where for political reasons the governor decided to say and I don’t think it’s good politically, I think it’s very bad from a health standpoint but he wants to take his time on the vaccine,” Trump said, according to NBC.

about:blank Trump was referring to comments Cuomo made in September when he said that New York would put together a panel of experts to independently review COVID-19 vaccines approved by the federal government to “build confidence in people,” according to the New York Times.

Other states, including California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, have said they will institute similar review panels.

“He doesn’t trust where the vaccines are coming from,” Trump went on to say about Cuomo. “[He] will have to let us know when he’s ready for it, otherwise we, we can’t be delivering it to a state that won’t be giving it to its people, immediately. And I know many, I know the people in New York very well, I know they want it. So the governor will let us know when he’s ready,” he added.

Cuomo fired back, telling CNN on Friday that “none of what” Trump said “is true.”

“We are ready to distribute it,” he said, according to Politico. “The only problem could be if a scientific panel from my state or one of the other states reviewed the FDA approval process and said something was wrong.”

“You know, the federal government on COVID has been very short on details and has frankly been incompetent in the administration,” Cuomo added.

According to a Pew Research poll , around 50% of Americanssaid they are worried about the efficacy of a rushed COVID-19 vaccine under the Trump administration.

The comments come as more than 10.7 million Americans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 244,000 have died from it, according to a track by Johns Hopkins University.

Cuomo and other governors have publicly clashed with the Trump administration on how to approach rising coronavirus cases in individual states.

The country is currently seeing a second surge in cases and hospitalizations. Some states reintroduce new measures to prevent further spread of the virus as the winter months approach.

Cuomo announced a 10 pm curfew in New York this week while Oregon announced on Friday that it would close gyms and dine-in eating in a “two-week freeze.”

New Mexico Gov.Michelle Lujan Grisham said on Friday that the state would be reimposing a statewide lockdown next week, the first state to do so.

Meanwhile, it was announced on Friday that 20 million Americans could get a COVID-19 shot before the end of 2020.

Previous articleFed govt launches hypertension control initiative in Kano
Next articleEthiopia says Tigray region forces fired into neighboring Amhara
- Advertisement -

More articles

World News

Al-Qaeda’s No. 2 Reportedly Killed In Secret Operation In Iran

theabujatimes
Al-Qaeda’s second-highest leader, accused of orchestrating the deadly 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa, was killed by Israeli agents in...
Read more
World News

Scott Morrison’s warning ahead of Australian war crimes report

theabujatimes
Scott Morrison has warned the nation to prepare for allegations of "serious and possibly criminal conduct" by Australia's defence force in Afghanistan...
Read more
World News

Saudi king points to Iran as top threat in policy speech

theabujatimes
Saudi Arabia's King Salman slammed rival Iran and hailed his country's efforts at combating the coronavirus and stabilizing oil supplies in an annual speech...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Sports

Nigeria 4-4 Sierra Leone: Super Eagles stunned as Leone Stars come back from four down

theabujatimes
Gernot Rohr’s men roared into a four-goal lead at Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, but were ultimately forced to settle for a...
Read more
Trending

2Face, Peruzzi, Bella Shmurda, Jimmy Jatt, others storm Abuja as Exodus returns

theabujatimes
Nigerian legendary singer, 2Face Idibia will headline the Exodus event holding in Abuja this Sunday. Recall that the last...
Read more
Trending

FG set to commission National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Abuja

theabujatimes
The Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by the honorable Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, is set to commission...
Read more
Africa News

Morocco launches military operations at Guerguerat border crossing

theabujatimes
The Moroccan army confirmed in a statement on Friday: "The Royal Armed Forces had, on Thursday night, deployed a security belt in...
Read more
World News

Al-Qaeda’s No. 2 Reportedly Killed In Secret Operation In Iran

theabujatimes
Al-Qaeda’s second-highest leader, accused of orchestrating the deadly 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa, was killed by Israeli agents in...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2020 - Zebra Media Company
MORE STORIES

US charges 6 Russian GRU officers with worldwide cyber attacks

Pope Francis Prays Ahead Of Coronavirus Conference For EU Unity

Peru launches impeachment probe against President

First Clinical Tests On COVID-19 Start in Germany To Start Vaccine